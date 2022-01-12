Insights on the Veterinary Radiography System Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Canon, Carestream Health and Imv Imaging Among Others

Jan 12, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Radiography System Market Research Report by Technology, by Product, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Veterinary Radiography System Market size was estimated at USD 664.27 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 708.76 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% to reach USD 1,071.15 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Veterinary Radiography System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market, including Agfa-gevaert N.V., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc, Clarius Mobile Health, Clearvet Digital Radiography Systems, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Draminski S.A., E.I. MEDICAL IMAGING, Epica Animal Health, Esaote S.P.A, Excelsior Union Limited, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, iM3Vet Pty Ltd, Imv Imaging, Konica Minolta, Inc., Lake Superior X-ray, Inc, Mindray Medical International Limited, Onex Corporation, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Sedecal, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Medical Systems, Vet-Ray by Sedecal, and Vetel Diagnostics.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Potential increase in animal adoption such as cats and dogs
5.1.1.2. Growing cases of severe injuries with painful diseases such as arthritis, cancer and periodontal disease
5.1.1.3. Increasing expenditure on pet insurance and animal health
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Relatively high cost of veterinary healthcare
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging need for effective solutions to enhance livestock productivity
5.1.3.2. Ongoing development of portable veterinary radiography systems
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Dearth of skilled professional
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Computed Radiography
6.3. Digital Radiography
6.4. Film Screen Radiography
7. Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Analog X-ray
7.3. Digital X-ray
8. Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cardiology
8.3. Nephrology
8.4. Oncology
8.5. Orthopedic & Rheumatology
9. Veterinary Radiography System Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Diagnostic Center
9.3. Hospitals
9.4. Research Centre
9.5. Specially Clinics
10. Americas Veterinary Radiography System Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Radiography System Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinary Radiography System Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Agfa-gevaert N.V.
14.2. Canon Inc.
14.3. Carestream Health Inc
14.4. Clarius Mobile Health
14.5. Clearvet Digital Radiography Systems
14.6. Diagnostic Imaging Systems
14.7. Draminski S.A.
14.8. E.I. MEDICAL IMAGING
14.9. Epica Animal Health
14.10. Esaote S.P.A
14.11. Excelsior Union Limited
14.12. Fujifilm Holding Corporation
14.13. Heska Corporation
14.14. IDEXX Laboratories
14.15. iM3Vet Pty Ltd
14.16. Imv Imaging
14.17. Konica Minolta, Inc.
14.18. Lake Superior X-ray, Inc
14.19. Mindray Medical International Limited
14.20. Onex Corporation
14.21. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.
14.22. Sedecal
14.23. Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd.
14.24. Siemens Healthineers AG
14.25. Universal Medical Systems
14.26. Vet-Ray by Sedecal
14.27. Vetel Diagnostics
15. Appendix
