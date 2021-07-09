Insights on the Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Reflexion Health, Hinge Health and Neuro Rehab Among Others

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market to grow with a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

An increasing elderly population brings with an associated increase in chronic health conditions

2) Restraints

Less awareness among healthcare professionals about VR and Telerehabilitation systems

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement in sensor and remote monitoring technologies

Segment Covered



The global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user.



The Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type

Physical Rehabilitation

Neuro Rehabilitation

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Others

The Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers and Home Care Settings

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Reflexion Health, Inc

270 Vision Ltd

CoRehab Srl

Hinge Health, Inc

SWORD Health, S.A

MIRA Rehab Limited

Neuro Rehab VR

Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies S.L

Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Tyromotion GmbH

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market



4. Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type

5.1. Physical Rehabilitation

5.2. Neuro Rehabilitation

5.3. Cognitive Rehabilitation

5.4. Others



6. Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User

6.1. Hospitals & Clinics

6.2. Rehabilitation Centers and Home Care Settings



7. Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User

7.4.3. RoW Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Reflexion Health, Inc

8.2.2. 270 Vision Ltd

8.2.3. CoRehab Srl

8.2.4. Hinge Health, Inc

8.2.5. SWORD Health, S.A

8.2.6. MIRA Rehab Limited

8.2.7. Neuro Rehab VR

8.2.8. Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies S.L

8.2.9. Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd

8.2.10. Tyromotion GmbH



