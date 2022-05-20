Insights on the Vision Guided Robotics Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Component, Industry Vertical and Region

May 20, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Guided Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vision guided robotics market reached a value of US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.42% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A vision guided robotics (VGR) is an automation technology embedded with cameras, special-purpose lighting, software, and robots. It is also integrated with machine vision (MV) and image processing technologies to provide a second feedback signal to the robot controller and navigate to a variable target position. It offers a higher level of accuracy and precision in operations and enables flexible manufacturing and production lines to accommodate product changes compared to conventional robots readily. Besides this, as it assists in eliminating time-consuming work and improving the overall productivity, the demand for VGR is escalating around the world.
Vision Guided Robotics Market Trends
At present, there is a rise in the adoption of VGR systems in the industrial, manufacturing, and transit sectors on account of rapid industrialization across the globe. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, there is an increase in the demand for automation and safety across numerous industry verticals. This, in confluence with several benefits of VGR systems over conventional robots in terms of applicability and flexibility of adaptation, is positively influencing their overall sales.
Furthermore, leading market players are continuously funding research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced robots with high-definition (HD) cameras and accurate sensors that involve obstacle detection and avoidance skills in vision systems. These advanced robots aid in performing flexible jobs, such as driving, flying, and mobile activities. Moreover, key players are focusing on fast-expanding computing power, improving high-level software libraries, making progress in imaging hardware, and lowering the cost of computer memory, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the rising utilization of VGR systems in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, automobiles, cosmetics, food and drinks, and medical devices, is driving the market.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation), Cognex Corporation, DENSO Corporation, FANUC Corporation, ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global vision guided robotics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vision guided robotics market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global vision guided robotics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Vision Guided Robotics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 2D-Vision System Robots
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 3D-Vision System Robots
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
8.1 Automobile
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Electrical and Electronics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Aerospace and Defense
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Foods and Beverages
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Metal Processing
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Basler AG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Cognex Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 DENSO Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 FANUC Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 OMRON Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.)
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
