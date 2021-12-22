Insights on the Wearable Payment Device Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Apple, Barclays and Intellitix Among Others

Dec 22, 2021, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Payment Device Market Research Report by Device Type, Technology, Sales Channel, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wearable Payment Device Market size was estimated at USD 34.85 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 39.81 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% reaching USD 78.83 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wearable Payment Device Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market, including Apple Inc., Bank of America, Barclays plc, Caxia Bank, Fitbit, Inc., FitPay, Garmin Ltd., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Intelligent Venue Solutions, Intellitix, Jakcom Technology Co., Mastercard, McLEAR Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NYMI, Paypal Holding Inc., PrintPlast, Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd., SBI, Sony Corporation, Tappy Technologies Ltd., Thales SA, Titan, Token, Visa Inc., Westpac, and Xiaomi Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wearable Payment Device Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wearable Payment Device Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increase in adoption of cashless payments across the globe
5.2.2. Emerging demand for wearable devices and contactless payment for secure and safer payment transaction
5.2.3. Wearable payment provides enhanced customer experience
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High costs of wearable devices
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Growth in usage of NFC, RFID and host card emulation technology in wearable payments
5.4.2. Increasing technological advancement in the devices
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Risk of stolen and limited battery life of wearable devices
6. Wearable Payment Device Market, by Device Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fitness Trackers
6.3. Payment Wristbands
6.4. Smart Rings
6.5. Smart Watches
7. Wearable Payment Device Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. NFC (Near Field Communications)
7.3. QR & Barcodes
7.4. RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)
8. Wearable Payment Device Market, by Sales Channel
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Direct Sales Channel
8.3. Indirect Sales Channel
9. Wearable Payment Device Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Entertainment Centers
9.3. Hospitals/Pharmacies
9.4. Restaurants
9.5. Retail/Grocery Stores
10. Americas Wearable Payment Device Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Wearable Payment Device Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wearable Payment Device Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Apple Inc.
14.2. Bank of America
14.3. Barclays plc
14.4. Caxia Bank
14.5. Fitbit, Inc.
14.6. FitPay
14.7. Garmin Ltd.
14.8. Google LLC
14.9. Huawei Technologies
14.10. Infineon Technologies AG
14.11. Intelligent Venue Solutions
14.12. Intellitix
14.13. Jakcom Technology Co.
14.14. Mastercard
14.15. McLEAR Ltd.
14.16. Microsoft Corporation
14.17. NYMI
14.18. Paypal Holding Inc.
14.19. PrintPlast
14.20. Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.
14.21. SBI
14.22. Sony Corporation
14.23. Tappy Technologies Ltd.
14.24. Thales SA
14.25. Titan
14.26. Token
14.27. Visa Inc.
14.28. Westpac
14.29. Xiaomi Corporation
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvom82
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article