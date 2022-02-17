Insights on the Wired Interface Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Molex, CUI and Infineon Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wired Interface Market (2021-2026) by Component, Device, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wired Interface Market is estimated to be USD 25.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35.1 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The rising need for networking and connectivity with laptops, screens, and projectors boosts the target market growth. The increasing use of smartphones and wearable devices is also helping to drive the growth of the global wired interface market. The wired interface is constant and operates efficiently in a small space, making it a strong growth driver for the wired interface industry. The market is projected to benefit from the increased adoption of wired connecting devices due to wireless devices' poor speed and data streaming capacity. However, falling PC and tablet shipments and a general reduction in global commodity costs will be the primary restraints on wired interface growth.

For businesses in the target market, expanding the usage of wired interfaces for drones and incorporating wired interfaces into diverse applications might result in significant income potential for market participants.

The Global Wired Interface Market is segmented based on Component, Device, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Molex, Analog Devices, CUI, Infineon Technologies, Cisco, Diodes, Hirose Electric, Japan Aviation Electronics, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wired Interface Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Demand of High Bandwidth

4.1.2 Increase in Use of Smart Phones

4.1.3 Growth of Automotive Infotainment

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Consumers' Increased Preference for Wireless Equipment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Development of Wired Devices

4.3.2 Increasing Application of Wired Interface

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Concerns Associated to Product Certification



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Wired Interface Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 USB Wired Interface

6.2.1 USB Type C Wired Interface

6.2.2 Other USB Type Wired Interface

6.3 HDMI Wired Interface

6.4 Displayport Wired Interface

6.5 Thunderbolt Wired Interface



7 Global Wired Interface Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Smartphone

7.4 Display Monitor

7.5 Drones

7.6 Tablet, PC, and Laptop

7.7 Television

7.8 USB Flast Drive

7.9 Drones

7.10 Gaming Consoles

7.11 External Hard Disks

7.12 Cameras

7.13 Projector

7.14 Wearable Devices

7.15 Multimedia Device and Home Theatre Systems

7.16 Set-Top Box

7.17 Virtual Reality

7.18 Power Bank



8 Global Wired Interface Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 America

8.2.1 Argentina

8.2.2 Brazil

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Chile

8.2.5 Colombia

8.2.6 Mexico

8.2.7 Peru

8.2.8 United States

8.2.9 Rest of Americas

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Austria

8.3.2 Belgium

8.3.3 Denmark

8.3.4 Finland

8.3.5 France

8.3.6 Germany

8.3.7 Italy

8.3.8 Netherlands

8.3.9 Norway

8.3.10 Poland

8.3.11 Russia

8.3.12 Spain

8.3.13 Sweden

8.3.14 Switzerland

8.3.15 United Kingdom

8.3.16 Rest of Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Egypt

8.4.2 Israel

8.4.3 Qatar

8.4.4 Saudi Arabia

8.4.5 South Africa

8.4.6 United Arab Emirates

8.4.7 Rest of MEA

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 Australia

8.5.2 Bangladesh

8.5.3 China

8.5.4 India

8.5.5 Indonesia

8.5.6 Japan

8.5.7 Malaysia

8.5.8 Philippines

8.5.9 Singapore

8.5.10 South Korea

8.5.11 Sri Lanka

8.5.12 Thailand

8.5.13 Taiwan

8.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Accvent

10.2 Amphenol

10.3 Analog Devices

10.4 Cisco

10.5 Cooper Lighting

10.6 CUI

10.7 Diodes

10.8 Hirose Electric

10.9 Infineon Technologies

10.10 Japan Aviation Electronics

10.11 Maxim Integrated Products

10.12 Microchip Technology

10.13 Molex

10.14 Murata

10.15 NXP Semiconductors

10.16 Rohm

10.17 Silicon Laboratories

10.18 STMicroelectronics

10.19 TE Connectivity

10.20 Texas Instruments

10.21 Vishay Intertechnology

10.22 Yamaichi Electronics



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y54m6u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets