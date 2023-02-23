Insights on the X-ray Tire Inspection System Global Market to 2030 - Profiling YXLON International, Alfamation Global, CyXplus and Micro-Poise Measurement Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-ray Tire Inspection System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for X-ray tire inspection systems has been modest in developed markets like North America and Europe. The demand for X-ray tire inspection systems in these regions is expected to witness growth below the global average.

Asia Pacific is slated to remain the most attractive business destination for X-ray tire inspection system manufacturers. There lie healthy growth and investment opportunities in emerging markets like India and China. The anticipated growth opportunity is reflective of the huge motor vehicle and motor cycle tire market in these countries. This represents the positive outlook for X-ray tire inspection solutions providers.



X-ray tire inspection solution providers are closely working with tire and wheel manufacturers in order to provide solutions that match their customers exact requirements.

This report highlights current trends and key opportunities in the global X-ray tire inspection market. This report provides historical market size (revenue size in US$ Mn and volume units) of x-ray tire inspection systems for the year 2020, market estimates for 2021 and forecast for the period 2022 to 2030.

The report includes demand-supply, technology and regional trends in X-ray tire inspection systems market. This market is classified on the basis of application, and regional market. The report provides exhaustive analysis along with market size and forecast for each of these segments. The report also highlights key investment areas in the global as well as each regional market. The study also includes market size and forecast for major countries in each region. The study also provides high level market analysis such Value analysis, market positioning and key investment analysis.



The report includes profiles of the key X-ray tire inspection solutions providers. Company profile covers business overview, financial overview, recent developments, market wining strategies and product portfolio related to X-ray tire inspection solutions. This study will help X-ray tire inspection solution providers, system integrators and other trade partners across the value chain to identify key potential areas and formulate their strategies.



Based on type, the global X-Ray Tire Inspection System market is segmented into rubber and tire inspection systems and wheel inspection systems. X-ray tire and rubber inspection systems are commonly used to detect flaws and foreign objects on tire and rubber.

This is the largest application segment for x-ray inspection systems and accounted for the XX% of revenue share in 2021. Tire manufacturers are investing significant amount in new manufacturing facilities to increase the production capacity and meet customer demand.

In addition, stringent safety regulations and increasing market competition are forcing manufacturers to improve their production efficiency, which, in turn is driving the adoption of x-ray tire inspection systems. Revenue share of x-ray inspection systems used for wheel inspection is predicted to see the fastest growth though the forecast period 2022 - 2030.

Unlike, tire inspection system, this system offers efficient and quick quality checking process for wheel manufacturers. In addition, it reduces wastage and improves operating profits for manufacturers. Rising awareness about the benefits of these systems and stringent quality checking regulations are driving the adoption of wheel inspection systems globally.



The global X-ray tire inspection market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) by regions. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share worldwide in the X-ray tire inspection systems market.

The market here is principally governed by the huge number of tire manufacturing plants in the region. China and India are the most important markets for X-ray inspection systems; thanks to the huge automotive industry in the countries coupled with large number of tire manufacturers.

Due to strong investments over precision testing equipment including X-ray inspection systems, the market here is expected to continue witnessing strong growth during the forecast period. Further, with the overall rising non-destructive testing market, the region becomes highly promising for X-ray tire inspection systems.



China is the world's largest producer tires globally, accounts for the largest number of tire manufacturing facilities worldwide. The country enjoys presence of large number of local as well international tire manufacturing companies.

This makes the nation one of the most important markets for X-ray inspection systems across the globe. The tire manufacturing industry is already witnessing robust growth in India and Southeast Asia countries. Consequently, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest growth in X-ray inspection systems market during the forecast period.



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of X-ray Tire Inspection System market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the X-ray Tire Inspection System market?

Which is the largest regional market for X-ray Tire Inspection System market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving X-ray Tire Inspection System market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the X-ray Tire Inspection System market worldwide?

