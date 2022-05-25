Insights on the Zero Liquid Discharge Global Market to 2026 - Players Include Praj Industries, Veolia, Thermax Global and Aquatech International

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discussed the future of the global zero liquid discharge market. The growing need to eliminate water pollutants to contain climate change is expected to drive the global ZLD market, predict analysts.

According to the publisher, the global zero liquid discharge market is expected to be worth US$1,639.3 Mn by 2026 from US$ 841.4 in 2020. The exponential growth rate of industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and chemicals amongst others will require strict water treatments. The huge volume of wastewater generated by these industries will bode well for the ZLD market.



Key Highlights of Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market:

Globally, more than 48% of wastewater generated from industrial activities is released to the environment untreated.

Globally, more than 350 billion cubic metres of wastewater is produced each year. Europe and North America generate more than 70 billion cubic meters of wastewater annually.

and generate more than 70 billion cubic meters of wastewater annually. Energy & power industries are most water-intensive but also discharge huge amounts of wastewater, making them the highest contributors to industrial wastewater discharge.

Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) remains one of the promising technologies which treats wastewater leaving zero discharge of wastewater.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, major shutdowns followed by supply chain bottlenecks affected ongoing investments into ZLD. In 2020, 9.2% decline in revenue was observed compared to 2019.

Energy and Power Industry Emerges as Key End User in Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market

The power and energy segment held a share of 44.6% in the global zero liquid discharge market in 2020. This mammoth share is attributable to the growing demand for power and energy in urban areas that are densely populated. The report states that thermal power plants will drive the demand for zero liquid discharge as they are biggest generators of wastewater. Furthermore, severe water pollution due to refineries will also play a critical role in the market's trajectory. Industries are expected to opt for ZLD solutions to reduce their water acquisition costs, recycle maximum water on-site, improve environmental performance, and recover valuable resources such as sodium chloride for ice melting and ammonium sulfate for fertilizers.



Asia Pacific to Hold Lion's Share in Global Zero Liquid Discharge Market

The author states that the global zero liquid discharge will be led by Asia Pacific as the region held a lion's share of 42.7% in 2020. Growing investments by China and India are expected to drive this regional market in the coming years. Installations of zero liquid discharge plants to comply with water security-based investments in China and India will bode well for the market. The growing scarcity of freshwater and increasing levels of water pollution in these emerging economies is expected to force governments to invest in wastewater treatments. The rise of the zero liquid discharge market in Asia Pacific will also be attributable to the compounding challenge of saving drinking water sources amidst mounting economic problems.



Some of the key players operating in the global zero liquid discharge market Praj Industries, Veolia, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, SEUZ, Thermax Global, Aquatech International LLC, ENCON Evaporators, 3V Green Eagle S.p.A., AQUARION AG, Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Oasys Water.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.2.4. Economic Trends

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis & PEST Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact

2.5.1. Supply Chain

2.5.2. End-user Customer Impact Analysis



3. Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD):Micro/Macro Economic Factors



4. Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Outlook, 2018-2026

4.1. Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Outlook, by End-user Industry, Value (US$ Mn) 2018-2026

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Energy & Power

4.1.1.2. Food & Beverage

4.1.1.3. Chemical & Petrochemicals

4.1.1.4. Textiles

4.1.1.5. Pharmaceutical

4.1.1.6. Others

4.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user Industry

4.2. Global Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn) 2018-2026

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. North America

4.2.1.2. Europe

4.2.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.2.1.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

4.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



5. North America Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Outlook, 2018-2026

6. Europe Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Outlook, 2018-2026



7. Asia Pacific Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Outlook, 2018-2026



8. Rest of the World (RoW) Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Market Outlook, 2018-2026



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

9.2. Strategic Collaborations

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Veolia

9.3.1.1. Company Overview

9.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.1.3. Financial Overview

9.3.1.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.2. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

9.3.2.1. Company Overview

9.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.2.3. Financial Overview

9.3.2.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.3. SEUZ

9.3.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.3.3. Financial Overview

9.3.3.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.4. Thermax Global

9.3.4.1. Company Overview

9.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.4.3. Financial Overview

9.3.4.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.5. ALFA LAVAL

9.3.5.1. Company Overview

9.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.5.3. Financial Overview

9.3.5.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.6. Praj Industries

9.3.6.1. Company Overview

9.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.6.3. Financial Overview

9.3.6.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.7. Aquatech International LLC

9.3.7.1. Company Overview

9.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.7.3. Financial Overview

9.3.7.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.8. ENCON Evaporators

9.3.8.1. Company Overview

9.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.8.3. Financial Overview

9.3.8.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.9. AQUARION AG.

9.3.9.1. Company Overview

9.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.9.3. Financial Overview

9.3.9.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.10. 3V Green Eagle S.p.A.

9.3.10.1. Company Overview

9.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.10.3. Financial Overview

9.3.10.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.11. Oasys Water

9.3.11.1. Company Overview

9.3.11.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.11.3. Financial Overview

9.3.11.4. Business Strategies and Development

9.3.12. Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

9.3.12.1. Company Overview

9.3.12.2. Product Portfolio

9.3.12.3. Financial Overview

9.3.12.4. Business Strategies and Development



10. Appendix



