insightsoftware Acquires Certent, Inc.

Deal extends insightsoftware's comprehensive solution portfolio for the Office of the CFO with equity and disclosure management capabilities

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has acquired Certent, a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions for financial disclosure management and equity management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Roseville, Calif., with a global presence that includes offices in London, Toronto, and Bucharest, Certent offers solutions that include equity management and reporting, administration, capitalization table management, and internal and external disclosure reporting, as well as related consulting and administration services. The company serves thousands of public, private, and pre-IPO companies in all industries around the world, with customers such as Barclays, FedEx, easyJet, Vodafone PLC, and Chipotle, among others. In 2020, Certent appeared on the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies, marking the ninth time it has made the list.

The acquisition of Certent extends insightsoftware's portfolio of solutions for the Office of the CFO to the areas of equity and disclosure management. With Certent, finance and accounting professionals are able to move beyond the traditional use of static spreadsheets to web-based solutions that make it easy to manage complex equity plans and cap tables, transmit equity and capital information between data sources, such as the brokerage service, transfer agent service, and payroll provider, and to automate the end-to-end internal and external reporting cycle, including XBRL, ESEF, and other regulatory filing requirements. This results in reduced risk, tightened compliance, improved productivity, and higher employee satisfaction.

"Certent represents a natural expansion of our market-leading software portfolio for the Office of the CFO. Its disclosure solutions strengthen our existing reporting capabilities, while the addition of equity solutions simplify the complex processes associated with managing capitalization tables," said Jim Triandiflou, CEO of insightsoftware. "Together, our customers and partners will benefit from even stronger, more comprehensive close and consolidation and reporting tools, along with expanded worldwide services and support."

"We're incredibly excited about this next phase in our growth journey. By joining insightsoftware, not only are we extending the reach of our market-leading equity and disclosure management solutions to more customers and partners globally, but we're bringing a whole new universe of best-in-class financial software solutions, powered by real-time business data and automation, to our existing customers within the Office of the CFO," said Jorge Martin, CEO at Certent.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

About Certent

Certent, Inc., founded in 2002, helps customers elevate their business with smart, intuitive solutions for modern finance. Our advanced solutions for disclosure management, narrative reporting, and equity management help business and finance leaders improve accuracy, save time, and get more done. Deploy with confidence over the cloud, backed by our end-to-end support services, deep expertise, and global reach. Integrate easily with existing systems, brokerage and payroll providers, and data sources. Certent helps you redefine your approach to governance, risk, and compliance. The company operates in seven countries and serves over 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies around the world.

