insightsoftware acquires Exago, Bolstering Market Leadership in Embedded Analytics

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, announced today it has acquired Exago, a premier embedded BI solution providing leading companies with seamless integration for customer facing web applications. This acquisition further establishes Logi Analytics, a division of insightsoftware, and Exago's common vision of simplifying the process for business professionals to access and manipulate their data, no matter their technical capabilities.

A 2021 survey states that less than 60% of end-users are using even the most basic analytics capabilities. In spite of the billions of dollars spent on data-discovery tools, this benchmark indicates many organizations falsely assume their employees are further along on the data literacy continuum. With the acquisition of Exago, Logi Analytics advances its nonstop exploration of how leadership teams view data literacy and reinforces the notion that users need valuable analytics in their work processes.

"The average employee uses eight SaaS applications in their daily work. Logi Analytics directly supports these end-users by providing real-time access to their data displayed through customizable and easy-to-navigate dashboards within users' existing workflows," said Vickie Westmark, President and General Manager of Logi Analytics. "By pairing Exago's impressive platform with our embedded analytics solution, we are empowering users of all technical aptitudes."

Exago's platform serves hundreds of loyal customers including Walmart, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, Datto, Kronos-UKG, Transactis-Mastercard, DealerSocket, Vivify Health, and KPMG who now benefit from Logi's leading portfolio of intuitive, developer-grade analytics and cost effective pricing models.

"The embedded analytics industry has skyrocketed over the recent years as businesses notice the value in a more effective and well-rounded analytics solution," said Mike Brody, CEO of Exago. "Joining forces with Logi Analytics allows even more businesses to make their analytics comprehensible and accessible to all."

This announcement follows insightsoftware's recent acquisition of Logi Analytics . With Logi Analytics operating as a separate business unit, this acquisition demonstrates the organization's ability to leverage its new resources to further its capabilities and continue providing world-class companies around the globe with the analytics layer of their applications.

For more information about Logi Analytics's embedded solution

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization.

More than 28,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance.

Learn more at insightsoftware.com .

Exago Inc. was founded in 2006 with the objective of helping SaaS providers give their users an easy, flexible, powerful, ad hoc reporting and analytics solution. Today, the flagship product, Exago BI, is the premiere embedded BI solution for leading companies like Walmart, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, Datto, Kronos-UKG, Transactis-Mastercard, DealerSocket, Vivify Health, and KPMG who chose for it embedding and seamless integration with their customer-facing web applications.

To learn more about Exago BI

