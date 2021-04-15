insightsoftware Acquires Izenda, Diving Deeper into Embedded Analytics

RALEIGH, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, announced today it has acquired Izenda, an application-based intelligence provider that brings critical data insights to end-users. Following insightsoftware's acquisition of Logi Analytics, this acquisition further builds upon insightsoftware, Logi Analytics and Izenda's common vision that delivering insights within existing applications empowers workers to make better decisions.

Logi Analytics and Izenda's combined portfolio of low-code embedded analytics development enables software teams to efficiently deliver powerful visualizations, dashboards and reporting within their applications. Izenda's solution is used by hundreds of loyal software teams in over 2,000 applications. Those software teams will benefit from Logi Analytics's leading portfolio of intuitive, developer-grade analytics, dedicated customer success organization, and scalable pricing models.

"Expanding our capabilities in operational reporting and analytics was a top priority for insightsoftware in 2021," said Jim Triandiflou, CEO of insightsoftware. "Acquiring Logi Analytics a few weeks ago was a big step in this direction. Adding Izenda furthers our position with over 2,400 application teams around the world."

A research study conducted earlier this year found that while 87% of organizations use analytics often or very often to make business decisions, an astounding 99% of knowledge workers spend time looking for information they could not easily find in their analytics solution. Unlike traditional BI and data discovery, embedded analytics delivers insights to users where they are already working - in their applications.

"The world of embedded analytics is growing quickly and has fundamentally improved how business teams digest and analyze data," said Christopher Carter, CEO of Izenda. "Joining forces with Logi Analytics opens up new opportunities to have a greater impact on our customers and business teams around the world, helping them get more out of their data to make better-informed decisions."

This announcement follows Logi Analytics's recent acquisition by insightsoftware. The announcement demonstrates insightsoftware's commitment to enabling Logi Analytics to solidify its leadership position in the embedded analytics industry as well as the organization's ability to leverage its newfound resources.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

About Izenda

Izenda is an application-based intelligence provider that brings critical data insights to end-users across industries. Thanks to Izenda's embedded BI solutions, businesses can natively integrate analytics into their applications while conserving development resources and reducing time to market.

