insightsoftware Acquires Logi Analytics

RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has acquired Logi Analytics, the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software providers. Addressing an emerging trend, the deal positions insightsoftware as a leader in integrating financial and operational reporting and expands the company's market opportunity through embedded analytics for commercial software organizations and corporate application teams. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As executives increasingly rely on data and analytics to drive informed financial and operational decisions, this acquisition brings complementary business intelligence (BI) and operational analytics to insightsoftware's market-leading portfolio of real-time data, reporting and analytics for finance teams.

"This is a critical piece of our long-term strategy. With Logi Analytics's robust operational reporting solution paired with our market-leading financial reporting, we can provide our customers the ability to report on every area of their business," said Jim Triandiflou, CEO of insightsoftware. "In addition, Logi Analytics's leading position in embedded analytics opens a whole new market opportunity for us and we're excited to invest and expand Logi Analytics's leadership position in embedded analytics."

With Logi Analytics, insightsoftware will embed customized analytics seamlessly into any commercial or enterprise application featuring customer-branded user interfaces, reports, dashboards, KPIs, and other actionable insights. insightsoftware also plans to leverage Logi Analytics's technology for new operational analytics and reporting solutions to ensure real-time intelligence is available to finance teams.

Headquartered in McLean, VA, Logi Analytics serves customers around the world with teams located in Ireland, England, China, and Ukraine. Logi Analytics offers a portfolio of low-code development tools and a dedicated customer success team to make it fast and easy to build embedded dashboards, visualizations, and reports into any enterprise software application. The company serves thousands of software teams, in multiple industries, including AvidXchange, IBM, QAD, and Symbox. In 2020, Logi Analytics was again ranked as the best embedded analytics vendor by leading industry researcher Dresner Advisory Service.

"We are honored to join forces with an industry leader in our pursuit to help customers derive insights from transactional and operational data to drive faster, more informed decisions," said Kevin Greene, CEO at Logi Analytics. "As the analytics layer of our customers' applications, we have a profound impact on decision making across the enterprise and joining insightsoftware will accelerate our global reach and supply added resources."

Macquarie Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to Logi Analytics.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions and a team of dedicated people, invested in your success. Logi Analytics leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage, and deploy your application. And because Logi Analytics supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own.

Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi Analytics to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi Analytics at LogiAnalytics.com.

SOURCE insightsoftware