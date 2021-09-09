insightsoftware Appoints Lee An Schommer as Chief Product Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, a global provider of financial reporting and performance management solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has appointed Lee An Schommer as the company's Chief Product Officer. Schommer brings more than 25 years of software experience, including senior roles in product management, product development, technology migrations, operations, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions to her new role overseeing insightsoftware's global product strategy and portfolio management.

Most recently, Schommer served as the Senior Vice President of Product Management for Epicor, a leader in industry-specific ERP software. During her tenure at Epicor, Schommer helped the company transition to a cloud-first product strategy, rationalize its portfolio of more than 80 products, and rearchitect one of its flagship products. Prior to Epicor, Schommer served as the Senior Vice President of Product Management and Development for North America at Ceridian, a provider of human capital management (HCM) software. Earlier in her career, she was the Vice President of Enterprise Workforce Planning at Fidelity National Information Services.

"Over the past few years, we've built the industry's premier portfolio of solutions for CFOs and finance teams – from financial reporting and planning to budgeting, consolidation, tax, and more," said Jim Triandiflou, CEO of insightsoftware. "As we continue our rapid growth to $1 billion in annual revenue, a key part of our strategy is integrating our solutions and adding new products to extend our portfolios. Lee An has the skills and experience to lead our product management function into this next phase of growth and build a unified portfolio of products that our customers highly value."

The expansion of insightsoftware's senior leadership team to include Schommer as Chief Product Officer comes as the company continues to see significant investment and growth globally, including Hg's recent equity investment in the company, as well as the addition of Shirley Riddick as General Manager for Asia Pacific and Dafydd Llewellyn as General Manager for EMEA earlier this year.

"Since Epicor is an insightsoftware partner, I've had a front row seat to watch them build their portfolio, see their talented teams in action, and recognize the company's compelling business opportunity in the market," said Schommer. "Obsessed with delivering value to customers throughout my career, I look forward to collaborating with my product management colleagues to execute the company's vision and solve real problems for the Office of the CFO through product innovation."

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Over 28,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

