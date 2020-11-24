Insightsoftware Director Instructs Premier M&A Training Academy Course

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Whiting , Corporate Development and Acquisition Integration Director at insightsoftware , is instructing an M&A Science Academy course titled Repeatable Knowledge Transfer and Kickoff.

The course curriculum includes a variety of sections: problem statements, objectives, and play requirements, knowledge transfer and kickoff play steps, and an in depth, two-part Q&A with Aaron. Course participants will learn about the benefits of driving clarity and creating action, explicit objectives to apply to your strategy, and what is required to execute a play.

Aaron takes participants through specific steps of a knowledge transfer and detailed examples of how they can be applied. The course also includes a comprehensive assessment of each step.

For a discounted bundle rate of $40 a month, this course is available along with a variety of other M&A Science Academy courses. Learn more about Aaron's course and M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

Media Contact:

Madeleine Martin

(224) 436 – 5267

[email protected]

SOURCE M&A Science

Related Links

https://www.mascience.com

