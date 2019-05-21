insightsoftware Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

RALEIGH, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, the global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) reporting solutions, today announced that its CXO Software financial reporting solution for C-level executives was named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Financial Management Solutions category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

CXO Software provides financial and performance dashboards that deliver actionable C-level insights for large enterprises, including those with a multi-national footprint. Through a direct connection into leading EPM systems, it allows CFOs and other C-suite executives to visualize data in a clear and logical format—the way they need to view it, rather than how it is stored in hierarchies of the EPM source system. This includes the ability to drill down to granular views to immediately identify specific details, such as the root cause of variances.

Eliminating the CFO's traditional reliance on IT for custom report development, CXO Software can reduce both overall reporting time and the number of reports needed by 50 percent or more, freeing up critical time for strategic review and analysis of enterprise data.

Feedback from the 2019 American Business Awards judges includes:

"Great tool that provides financial and performance dashboards to help manage data for CFOs."

"Automating a monotonous but necessary set of processes is certainly welcome. It eliminates errors, and focuses efforts on generating value."

"Improves the managerial capabilities of C-suite execs through streamlining mundane reporting."

"Frees up time for analysis."

"Solves a specialized use case for large enterprises … a big achievement!"

"The monolithic nature and complex data structures of EPM systems can leave CFOs locked in a perpetual, time-consuming cycle of data collection and manual reporting processes," said Mike Lipps, CEO of insightsoftware. "CXO Software changes this paradigm by enabling CFOs to focus on business analysis—instead of gathering, consolidating, and designing reports—and equips the organization to respond accurately to fast-changing market and customer dynamics. We're excited to be recognized as a Gold Stevie Award winner for our commitment to innovative solutions that make financial reporting faster and easier and drive positive business outcomes for our customers."

