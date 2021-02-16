insightsoftware Launches Bizview in North America to Empower Customers with Intelligent, Web-based Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that Bizview, the company's enterprise performance management (EPM) solution for small to mid-market companies, is now available in North America. Designed as a comprehensive solution for planning, budgeting, and forecasting, Bizview is integrated with insightsoftware's market-leading Spreadsheet Server and Jet Reports financial reporting tools to give customers added capabilities for in-depth reporting and analytics capabilities in real time.

Proven with customers across Scandinavia for more than 20 years, Bizview was acquired by insightsoftware in 2019 to add planning and budgeting capabilities to its product portfolio. Since then, insightsoftware has added more than 500 new Bizview customers and is now using its sales and marketing reach to launch Bizview into the North American market.

For small to mid-market companies, budgeting, reporting, and forecasting is typically a very manual process based in spreadsheets and handled by a few people making it easy to control. As a company grows – in terms of employees, revenue, locations, lines of business or other dimensions – reconciling data from a rapidly growing number of people and financial sources into a consolidated spreadsheet consumes time, leads to errors, and makes collaboration and data extraction in real time difficult.

Used by the London Internet Exchange, Almondy, Dalakraft, Jardine Restaurant Group, OSM Maritime Group and other companies across a range of industries, Bizview is a web-based EPM system that supports companies in adopting a robust, integrated and complete budgeting, planning, and forecasting process. With a spreadsheet-like interface and support for Excel formulas, the software provides growing organizations looking to scale their business with simplified, user-friendly resources that result in thorough and accurate financial planning solutions. This results in increased team alignment and streamlined processes to drive smarter decisions from more precise data.

A complete EPM tool, customers benefit from Bizview's budgeting, planning, and forecasting capabilities with full access to all their financial data in one simplified, web-based location. Bizview's expanded availability into North America also underscores insightsoftware's commitment to integrating, enhancing, and expanding its growing portfolio of solutions to more customers in new markets.

"Bizview brings 20 years of proven planning and budgeting capabilities to North America. As companies look for efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration in budgeting, Bizview is an ideal solution," said Jim Triandiflou, CEO of insightsoftware. "In addition, for our almost 10,000 Spreadsheet Server and Jet Report clients, the integration with Bizview provides an absolutely unique solution for planning, budgeting, and financial reporting. This is a huge win for our customers!"

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

