insightsoftware Marks One-Year Anniversary with 300+ Percent Revenue Growth and New Worldwide Corporate Headquarters in Raleigh, N.C.

ERP- and EPM-based financial reporting is widely acknowledged to be complex, time-consuming, and manual in nature. To address this challenge, insightsoftware has built the world's leading easy-to-use reporting and analytics solutions that automate access to financial data and improve business outcomes. Initially formed through the merger of reporting giants Global Software, Inc. and Hubble, the company added four additional reporting leaders in the last year, including Excel4apps, CXO Software, BizNet Software, and Jet Global Data Technologies. Today, insightsoftware has more than 450 employees worldwide and a portfolio of award-winning products with world-class customer satisfaction scores.

New Raleigh Headquarters

insightsoftware's new worldwide headquarters will be located in the Highwoods Properties Forum office complex. Amenities include a game room, gym, library, refreshment bar, and sit/stand desks.

With nearly 200 employees in Raleigh, insightsoftware plans to continue its fast growth trajectory. It currently has nearly 40 job openings in Raleigh that span a wide range of roles and functions, with an emphasis on sales, engineering, and development.

"The last year has been an incredible journey of accelerated growth and opportunity, and Raleigh has been the perfect worldwide headquarters location to support that progress," said Mike Lipps, CEO at insightsoftware. "We believe the Triangle area is a hub of technology innovation and knowledge that rivals Silicon Valley, and insightsoftware is extremely fortunate to have access to this talent pool as we continue to expand our business and deliver more value for customers and partners around the world."

"insightsoftware's rapid growth is a testament to the technology landscape of North Carolina's Triangle region," said Brooks Raiford, president and CEO at NC TECH, the leading association for North Carolina technology companies. "NC TECH is proud to count insightsoftware among its more than 650 organization members."

insightsoftware solutions fit any business or enterprise—regardless of size, geographic location, or the ERP or EPM system in use—and automate real-time financial data analysis for CFOs, financial professionals, and other business leaders. The company has an international presence, with eleven offices—including Raleigh, Denver, London, Sydney (Australia), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Utrecht (Netherlands)—and nearly 375,000 users from more than 20,000 customers worldwide.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware turns financial and operational data into a 360-degree view of the financial reporting lifecycle for better business outcomes that drive growth and ROI. Through turnkey reporting and enterprise performance management solutions such as Atlas for Microsoft Dynamics, Wands, Hubble, Spreadsheet Server, and CXO Software, insightsoftware provides real time access to data-driven insights and overviews. Knowledge is then delivered in an efficient, cost-effective, and secure manner via integration with ERP and EPM systems and Microsoft Excel. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

