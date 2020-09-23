InsightSquared Brings Its Revenue Intelligence Platform to HubSpot

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightSquared today announced its Revenue Intelligence Platform is now in the HubSpot App Marketplace and available as one of the featured apps that help customers make HubSpot's new Sales Hub Enterprise even more powerful.

InsightSquared Revenue Intelligence Platform is now available to HubSpot customers.

The HubSpot customer and partner communities have embraced InsightSquared for its flexible, customizable, self-service architecture — enriched with machine learning. Users can easily create custom reports for Marketing and Sales with the ability to drill in and filter in real time, moving from executive roll-ups to detailed individual activities all within a single report. Additional functionality includes Interactive Reports to guide 1:1s and pipeline reviews, robust Forecasting with historical tracking, and Conversational Intelligence.

"InsightSquared has created an amazing revenue intelligence platform to power modern marketing and sales operations," said Scott Brinker, HubSpot's VP of platform ecosystem. "We're delighted that their new integration with HubSpot will help our customers tap the full power of our two platforms together."

From lead to opportunity, upsell to renewal, the InsightSquared Revenue Intelligence Platform supports the entire customer journey, integrating six key revenue solutions in one, including:

Activity Capture - Automatically capture and log key activity from everyone who touches the deal (all personas, not just reps).

- Automatically capture and log key activity from everyone who touches the deal (all personas, not just reps). Conversational Intelligence - Record, transcribe, and analyze every customer call and meeting, then bring the data into machine learning-driven forecast and analytics.

- Record, transcribe, and analyze every customer call and meeting, then bring the data into machine learning-driven forecast and analytics. Guided Selling - Prompt for missing activity, coach in the moment, and flag managers ahead of risk.

- Prompt for missing activity, coach in the moment, and flag managers ahead of risk. Interactive Reporting - Validate rep commits with machine learning models; focus funnel reviews, identify risk, prioritize investments

- Validate rep commits with machine learning models; focus funnel reviews, identify risk, prioritize investments AI Forecasting - Roll up a trusted forecast across the team, balancing human inputs with machine learning-driven Confidence to Close.

- Roll up a trusted forecast across the team, balancing human inputs with machine learning-driven Confidence to Close. Dashboards - Out-of-the-box Board-Level reports to showcase results in real time; Identify key inflection points where the team wins or loses deals to improve conversion rates.

Additionally, InsightSquared has made its self-serve, machine learning-driven Advanced Sales Math Insights available to HubSpot customers. Advanced Sales Math identifies key inflection points in a customer's sales cycle where they win or lose deals.

"The demand to go beyond the dashboard and get deep, out-of-the-box analytics into what is working within your revenue processes is something we believe every organization must have access to," said Todd Abbott, CEO of InsightSquared. "By making the InsightSquared Revenue Intelligence Platform available to Hubspot users, we expect to significantly expand our user base while helping teams build stronger pipelines, unlock hidden coaching opportunities, boost forecast accuracy and improve conversion rates. We look forward to working closely with HubSpot and their trusted community of partners to bring this value to B2B organizations around the world."

InsightSquared is committed to the Hubspot partner community and has expanded its partner program, offering revenue share benefits for qualified leads that convert to sales. Visit the InsightSquared Partner Program to get started.

"We're always looking for new ways to help our customers spot trends, identify risk, and optimize their sales and marketing processes. The InsightSquared Platform offers a deep level of visibility and analytics, making it easier than ever to hone in on the activities that make the biggest impact. We're excited to partner with InsightSquared to bring revenue intelligence to the HubSpot community," said Connor Jeffers, Partner, Aptitude 8.

Learn more about the InsightSquared Revenue Intelligence Platform for HubSpot by visiting the HubSpot App Marketplace.

SOURCE InsightSquared