InsightSquared Integrates With LinkedIn Sales Solutions to Provide Deep Visibility Into Sales Navigator Analytics

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightSquared, the leading provider of revenue intelligence solutions, today announced integration with the LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform to bring LinkedIn Sales Navigator usage data into InsightSquared's revenue intelligence software. Joint customers can now leverage InsightSquared to get deep visibility into how their reps are using LinkedIn Sales Navigator and identify additional opportunities to engage with buyers on the platform.

InsightSquared to get deep visibility into how their reps are using LinkedIn Sales Navigator and identify additional opportunities to engage with buyers on the platform.

"Activity data is the most important indicator of deal success, underpinning all insights defined and actions taken throughout the buyers' journey," said Fred Shilmover, CEO of InsightSquared. "With this integration, InsightSquared is now providing customers with a data-driven approach to track LinkedIn Sales Navigator usage alongside other sales activities. Today's news validates our commitment to offering the most extensive approach to sales data collection, which is a win for our customers."

As a part of the LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) program, InsightSquared is making these insights available for free for its customers with a Sales Navigator Enterprise license. Key LinkedIn Sales Navigator analytics now available, include:

Number of searches by rep

Number of contacts saved by rep

Number of inMails sent by rep

Number of inMails sent vs accepted

Average number of inMails sent to generate a meeting

Which employees are running the most effective prospecting searches

LinkedIn's Social Selling Index (SSI) scores

Sales Navigator is critical to helping sales reps target the right buyers, understand key trends, and engage in personalized outreach. Historically, much of this activity has been hidden to sales managers and leaders, limiting their ability to support and coach reps. Now, by understanding rep actions within LinkedIn Sales Navigator, sales managers can benchmark activity, identify patterns and outliers, and scale best practices to improve outcomes. This analysis can be evaluated in context with other sales activities to identify actionable insights and, ultimately, make better decisions that drive predictable growth.

LinkedIn is the world's largest professional online network with nearly 660+ million users in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. LinkedIn leads a diversified business with revenues from membership subscriptions, advertising sales and recruitment solutions.

The InsightSquared and LinkedIn Sales Navigator integration seamlessly injects a customer's LinkedIn Sales Navigator prospecting data into powerful out-of-the-box analytics to analyze trends, set benchmarks and goals, and ensure sales teams stay on track.

Get started today using InsightSquared's integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

About InsightSquared

InsightSquared helps revenue operations professionals make better decisions by equipping them with actionable, real-time intelligence that drives predictable growth. Businesses rely on the company's solutions to forecast more accurately, better manage pipeline, tailor rep coaching based on individual performance, understand their marketing attribution, and conduct data-backed planning and analysis. For more information, visit www.insightsquared.com.

Related Images

insightsquared-introduces-linkedin.png

InsightSquared Introduces LinkedIn Sales Navigator Analytics

InsightSquared to get deep visibility into how their reps are using LinkedIn Sales Navigator and identify additional opportunities to engage with buyers on the platform.

Related Links

Ramp to RevOps: The Proven Framework to Maximize RevOps Results

RevOps Checklist

SOURCE InsightSquared

Related Links

http://www.insightsquared.com

