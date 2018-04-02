InsightSquared Named Leader in Business Intelligence Platforms for Four Straight Years

"The role of customer success is the responsibility of our entire team, not just one department," said Fred Shilmover, CEO and co-founder of InsightSquared. "We are honored to receive these awards, but especially humbled by the awards for Best Relationship and Best Results as they directly reflect our commitment to have every interaction answer the question: 'How does this help the customer?'"

Based on reviews submitted by hundreds of business intelligence software users, G2 Crowd ranks vendors by customer satisfaction, market presence, vendor size, and social impact. More than 96% of users on G2 Crowd rate their InsightSquared experience with either 4 or 5 stars.

"I've now implemented InsightSquared at two different companies. It's my go-to BI tool," said Melissa Warner, senior director of global sales operations at CoreOS. "We are able to drive all of our quarterly business reviews right from the dashboards, no PowerPoints needed. My executives like having the ability to directly access the info from Salesforce.com and appreciate the high reliability of the data."

InsightSquared provides sales-, marketing- and business operations professionals, together referred to as "revenue operations," with the insights they need to help sales leadership forecast more accurately, collaborate with marketing and prospecting teams to ensure pipeline goals are met, empower sales management to coach reps more effectively, and provide executives with an actionable, retrospective analysis of sales performance.

"InsightSquared has been identified as a Leader in our recent Business Intelligence Platforms and Sales Analytics Grid Reports," said Marty Duffy, vice president of research at G2 Crowd. "These rankings can be largely attributed to their high scores in the quality of support, ease of use, and ease of doing business with categories; making for very happy customers."

InsightSquared helps revenue operations professionals break the cycle of spreadsheets by equipping them with actionable, real-time intelligence on virtually all sales KPIs. Fast-growing technology companies like, Bazaarvoice, EverString, and Pendo rely on the company's solutions to forecast more accurately, better manage pipeline, tailor rep coaching based on individual performance, and conduct data-backed planning and analysis. For more information, visit www.insightsquared.com.

