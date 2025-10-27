Insignia Capital Group Announces Closing of $500 Million Fund III

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Capital Group ("Insignia"), a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the closing of its newest fund with over $500 million in total capital commitments. The fund was oversubscribed, surpassing its $375 million target and closing at its hard cap, with strong participation from existing limited partners and the addition of a small number of new investors.

"Achieving this outcome in a challenging fundraising environment is a privilege and an affirmation of our strategy and the trust our limited partners place in us," said David Lowe, Managing Partner at Insignia. "Closing the fund is only the beginning—we recognize the significant responsibility we have to the foundations, endowments, pension plans and investors that have entrusted us to deliver strong performance on behalf of their beneficiaries," added Tony Broglio, Managing Partner at Insignia.

Consistent with prior funds, the new fund will pursue control and influential minority investments in North American companies within the tech-enabled business services and consumable products industries. Insignia partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth organically and through strategic M&A.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel and M2O Private Fund Advisors served as placement agent.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. We partner with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential.

