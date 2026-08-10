Insignia Capital Group Completes the Sale of Portfolio Company Tillamook Country Smoker to Second Nature Brands

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Capital Group today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of Tillamook Country Smoker ("Tillamook" or the "Company") to Second Nature Brands ("SNB"), a portfolio company of CapVest Partners.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Bay City, Oregon, Tillamook Country Smoker is a leading producer of protein-rich, clean-label meat snacks – including jerky, sticks, and smoked sausages – made from simple, all-natural ingredients. The Company's products are sold nationwide across all major channels of trade, including grocery, club, mass, convenience, and e-commerce.

Insignia Capital Group invested in Tillamook Country Smoker in 2017. Since then, the Company has more than tripled revenue and EBITDA as it expanded from a predominantly Pacific Northwest regional brand into one of the leading meat snack companies in the country. Together, Insignia and Tillamook modernized the Company's manufacturing operations, significantly expanding capacity and efficiency, broadened distribution across all major retail channels nationwide, and drove a robust innovation agenda including the launch of a category-leading Zero Sugar platform that is now the clear leader in one of the fastest-growing segments in snacking. These initiatives accelerated the Company's growth, strengthened its market positioning, and established Tillamook as one of the most efficient producers in the category.

"It has been a privilege to partner with the Tillamook Country Smoker team and the entire Tillamook community. We are proud of everything the team accomplished together and look forward to watching what they accomplish with Second Nature Brands in their next phase of growth," said David Lowe, Managing Partner at Insignia Capital Group.

Insignia will continue to seek additional opportunities to partner with companies in the consumer and food sectors, leveraging its expertise to help them accelerate growth.

Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Tillamook Country Smoker and Insignia Capital Group. Solomon Partners acted as financial advisor to Second Nature Brands and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Second Nature Brands.

About Tillamook Country Smoker

Founded in 1975 in Bay City, Oregon, Tillamook Country Smoker is a leading producer of premium, protein-rich meat snacks, including beef jerky, beef sticks, and smoked sausages. Known for its clean-label, all-natural ingredients and its market-leading Zero Sugar line, the Company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Oregon and sells its products nationwide across all major retail channels. For more information, please visit www.tcsjerky.com.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. They partner with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. For more information, please visit www.insigniacap.com.

About Second Nature Brands

Headquartered in Chicago, Second Nature Brands is a creator of premium better-for-you snacks and treats, with a portfolio that includes Kar's Nuts, Sahale Snacks, Sanders, Brownie Brittle, Voortman, and Second Nature Snacks. The company pursues a growth strategy centered on innovation, organic growth, and strategic acquisitions, and is a portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP. For more information, please visit www.secondnaturebrands.com

SOURCE Insignia Capital Group