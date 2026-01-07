Insignia Capital Group Announces Strategic Investment in Trooh Media

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Capital Group announced today a strategic investment in Trooh Media, Inc. ("Trooh"), a leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) media platform that enables brands to engage Gen Z audiences at scale across U.S. college campuses. The partnership is designed to accelerate Trooh's next phase of growth.

Founded in 2016 by Martin Poitras, Trooh operates a proprietary network of premium digital screens embedded within high-traffic, brand-safe campus environments nationwide. The company partners with many of the world's leading advertisers to deliver measurable, high-impact media experiences that connect brands with college students at moments that matter.

As part of the transaction, Poitras will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer, ensuring continuity of vision and leadership. In conjunction with Insignia's investment, Trooh has appointed Toby Sturek as President. Sturek brings more than two decades of leadership experience in out-of-home media, having held senior roles at Branded Cities, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Soofa, and will play a key role in supporting Trooh's continued scale and operational execution.

"Trooh's success has been built on a clear strategy, disciplined execution, and an exceptional team," said Martin Poitras, Founder and CEO of Trooh Media. "We are excited to partner with Insignia as we enter our next chapter of growth. Their deep experience supporting founder-led businesses makes them an ideal partner as we continue investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, and building a category-defining media platform."

"Trooh has created a highly differentiated platform with compelling value for both advertisers and campus partners," said Tony Broglio, Managing Partner at Insignia Capital Group. "The company sits at the intersection of premium physical environments and data-driven media execution, and we see significant opportunity to help Trooh build on its leadership position." Nick DeTrempe, Partner at Insignia Capital Group, added, "Trooh has established a trusted, brand-safe platform that delivers scale, measurability, and relevance for advertisers seeking to reach Gen Z. We look forward to working closely with the team to support the company's long-term vision."

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor and Aird & Berlis LLP served as legal counsel to Trooh. DLA Piper LLP provided legal counsel to Insignia.

About Trooh Media

Trooh Media is a leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) media company connecting brands with Gen Z audiences through a proprietary network of more than 1,000 college campuses in the United States. Trooh provides advertisers with a trusted, brand-safe platform to reach college students at scale. To learn more, visit https://trooh.com/.

About Insignia Capital Group:

Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. We partner with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. To learn more, visit https://www.insigniacap.com/.

SOURCE Insignia Capital Group