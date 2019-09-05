Insignia Group Added as Publisher on Fortellis Automotive Exchange™ Platform

ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Group LC, the leading provider of accessory sales process consulting and software, today announced that it has published its first Vehicle Personalization application programming interface (API) on the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform, the world's first open, agnostic platform for the development and marketing of API based automotive solutions.

"Insignia is the first in the Vehicle Personalization space to support the future of digital retailing for the automotive industry," says David Stringer, CEO of Insignia Group. "We are thrilled to enter the Fortellis platform as a marketplace for automotive software development and advancement."

According to Stringer, this is the first of several APIs planned for release on Fortellis. Details of the API are now available through Fortellis to dealerships, OEMs and independent software vendors (ISV) in North America and will provide the top-selling accessories by vehicle.

"We're very pleased to introduce Insignia Group as the newest solution publisher on the Fortellis platform," said Steven Liu, vice president, product management, CDK Global. "Insignia Group is a welcome addition to Fortellis and joins a growing number of companies creating products that will shape the future of our industry."

Fortellis is designed to connect automotive-retail processes with seamless ease and transparency.

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs, and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com .

About Insignia Group

Insignia Group is the innovator and industry leader of accessory sales process consulting and configurator software. Insignia drives exceptional Vehicle Personalization sales training, configurator software, continual leadership, and process improvement to the automotive industry. These core deliverables improve customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, reduce sales staff turnover, and maximize profits. Insignia currently supports 18 vehicle brands and serves dealerships nationwide. Insignia's software solution manages the fulfillment of nearly $85,000,000 in accessory sales transactions annually. For more information, visit www.insigniagroup.com

