Insignia Group Announces 2024 Release of Cutting Edge Redesigned Digital Accessory Selling Tool

Insignia Group proudly announces the latest release of their sleek, upgraded accessory-selling tool based on efficiency, proven best practices, and the most requested features.

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Group, the leading developer of automotive accessory-selling software, announced today that they have officially released a highly anticipated upgrade to the administrative area of the accessory-sales tool.

"With the 2024 release of the Insignia Group platform, our goal was to produce a modern tool tailored to the user. The dashboard's reporting section has been transformed to be more visual and easier to navigate. We wanted to create exceptional value with this release that would enable dealerships to manage accessory sales at a new level, and I believe we've done that."

-Kim Callahan Collins, Vice President of Product Management

Administrators of the Insignia Group system will enjoy an improvement in overall appearance and functionality. Some enhancements that dealerships can expect to see are:

Interactive dashboard with features like customizable display and greater visibility into performance

Higher level of control over roles and permissions

Seamless order processing with the ability to easily find orders with less information

Invaluable training and support via the Help Center

Insignia Group held a series of online training sessions to acclimate dealers to the new administrative area. Current Insignia Group customers interested in training should contact their account representatives.

About Insignia Group

Insignia Group is the leading provider of digital accessory selling platforms in the showroom and online. Through partnerships with major digital retailers, Insignia Group enables dealers to sell accessories to customers with custom pricing, no matter where the customer is shopping. Insignia Group has served dealerships nationwide and abroad for more than 20 years.

Click here for more information and to get in touch.

