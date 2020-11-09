Insilico announces a multi-target AI-powered drug discovery collaboration with Janssen

Under the terms of the agreement, Insilico Medicine will design small molecule hits with the defined properties for several targets nominated by Janssen and to receive upfront and milestone payments. Insilico Medicine will demonstrate the discovery process and detailed platform capabilities.

Since 2015 Insilico Medicine pioneered the field of generative adversarial networks and reinforcement learning for generative chemistry and generative biology and published multiple research publications and patents in the area including proof-of-concept studies with experimental validation. In 2020 it unveiled the Chemistry42 generative chemistry operating system and made first on-site deployments with the big pharmaceutical companies and drug discovery partnerships.

"We are very happy to collaborate with Janssen, one of the leading and most innovative companies in the field of drug discovery. Since 2019 Insilico Medicine has been a resident of Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS which facilitated closer communication with the scientists at Janssen and other companies in the ecosystem and we see this collaboration as a "graduation" from JLABS", said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine develops software that leverages generative models, reinforcement learning (RL), and other modern machine learning techniques for the generation of new molecular structures with specific properties. Insilico Medicine also develops software for the generation of synthetic biological data, target identification, and the prediction of clinical trials outcomes. The company integrates two business models; providing AI-powered drug discovery services and software through its Pharma.AI platform ( www.insilico.com/platform/ ) and developing its own pipeline of preclinical programs. The preclinical program is the result of pursuing novel drug targets and novel molecules discovered through its platforms. Since its inception in 2014, Insilico Medicine has raised over $52 million and received multiple industry awards. Insilico Medicine has also published over 100 peer-reviewed papers and has applied for over 25 patents. Website http://insilico.com/

