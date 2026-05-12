Insilico Medicine and Ribo Enter Strategic Collaboration Agreement: Leveraging AI Platform and Automated Lab for End-to-End Empowerment of RNA Interference and Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Development

SHANGHAI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", 03696.HK), a biotechnology company powered by generative artificial intelligence, today announced that the company has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. ("Ribo", 06938.HK), a globally leading clinical-stage company in oligonucleotide therapeutics. Building upon the automation, intelligence and scalability capabilities of Insilico's LifeStar 2 laboratory, the two parties will further deepen the existing experimental service cooperation, combining the end-to-end R&D capabilities of Insilico's proprietary Pharma.AI platform with Ribo's profound expertise in oligonucleotide therapeutics development, aiming for comprehensive efficiency boost in the oligonucleotide drug R&D cycle.

"We are now in a new era of AI-guided clinical research and development. Insilico Medicine and Ribo are highly aligned in terms of innovation capabilities, as well as missions and visions in our respective fields, and we are very pleased to see our previous successful collaboration grow into this comprehensive strategic cooperation," said Li-Ming Gan, co-CEO & Global R&D President of Ribo. "Through years of technological advancements and existing AI tools, Ribo has entered a track of rapid development with intensive output of drug candidates and efficient advancement of clinical trials. Now empowered by Insilico Medicine's globally leading AI solution, we anticipate an even more powerful catalyst for our differentiated strategic development stage. We look forward to sparking innovation through close cooperation between both parties, further enhancing the efficiency and certainty of our drug development, and accelerating AI-driven oligonucleotide therapies to benefit all of humanity."

"We are very pleased to sign this strategic cooperation agreement with Ribo today. Insilico and Ribo have maintained close communication and mutual trust. Also, it is worth noting that Ribo is the first partner on high-throughput experimental services of our LifeStar 2 automated laboratory platform, demonstrating the industrial empowerment of our automated laboratory platform," said Feng Ren, PhD, Co-CEO and CSO of Insilico Medicine. "With the continuous innovation of AI algorithms, Insilico Medicine's Pharma.AI platform has recently introduced multiple major upgrades. Through in-depth discussions, both parties have reached consensus on cooperation opportunities, where we can leverage the Pharma.AI platform to empower multiple scenarios in oligonucleotide drug development. We will work together to enable end-to-end empowerment, further expand the boundaries of AI empowerment, and strive to meet unmet clinical needs."

Ribo (06938.HK) is a global pioneer in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics. It has established a vertically integrated R&D platform with a comprehensive suite of technologies that support the entire lifecycle of oligonucleotide therapeutics, and a diversified pipeline portfolio covering multiple major and chronic disease areas including cardiovascular, metabolic, renal, and liver diseases. Ribo's proprietary RiboGalSTAR™ liver-targeting technology platform has advanced seven products to clinical stages, with efficacy and safety well validated in clinical trials. Meanwhile, its RiboPepSTAR™ technology platform has made significant progress in extra hepatic areas such as kidney, cardiac, metabolism, and adipose tissue. Through partnerships valued over USD 6 billion with multiple MNCs, Ribo has its R&D platform and scientific capabilities highly recognized by the international market.

As a globally leading AI-powered drug discovery technology company, Insilico Medicine has enabled Rentosertib, the drug candidate with AI-driven novel target and AI-empowered innovative structure with Pharma.AI, the proprietary end-to-end AI drug discovery platform, and delivered the first proof of concept (POC) in a Phase IIa clinical trial. Based on continuous advancements of Pharma.AI, Insilico has established over 40 proprietary innovative pipelines and keeps expanding into new modality areas such as peptides, antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), and proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTAC).

In the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics development, AI is already playing a considerable role in processes including target screening and identification, and data modeling and simulation. Through evaluation of target clinical effects in large patient databases, AI supports prediction of clinical efficacy and safety, improving the efficiency and certainty of clinical research. The cooperation will combine Insilico's AI system covering the entire drug development process with Ribo's three-dimensionally integrated oligonucleotide therapeutics development platform to enhance efficiency at various research stages and accelerate the R&D process of innovative oligonucleotide therapeutics.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a global pioneer biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technology to accelerate drug discovery and drive innovation in life sciences, empowering humans to live longer and healthier lives. On December 30, 2025, the company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code: 03696.HK.

Leveraging its proprietary Pharma.AI platform and advanced automated biology laboratories, Insilico Medicine is providing innovative drug solutions for diseases with unmet needs in areas such as fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, obesity and metabolic disorders. In addition, Insilico Medicine continues to expand Pharma.AI applications to diverse fields such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary drugs. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com

About Ribo

Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics. Leveraging its self-developed siRNA technology platform, Ribo has established a comprehensive and differentiated product pipeline targeting major disease areas such as cardiovascular metabolism, liver, and kidney disorders. Ribo is committed to delivering revolutionary treatment solutions to patients worldwide through continuous innovation. On January 9, 2026, Ribo was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code: 06938.HK. For more information, visit: www.ribolia.com.

SOURCE Insilico Medicine