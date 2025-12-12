Insilico Medicine and TaiGen Achieves License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize AI-driven PHD Inhibitor for Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Insilico Medicine has licensed TaiGen Biotechnology exclusive rights in the Greater China area to develop, commercialize, and sub-license ISM4808, an AI-driven potential best-in-class oral PHD inhibitor with IND clearance granted in 2023.

The partnership combines Insilico's generative AI discovery platform with TaiGen's regional clinical and commercial expertise to accelerate the development of ISM4808 for the treatment of Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"), a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, and TaiGen Biotechnology, a listed discovery-based and market-focused pharmaceutical company, as well as TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals, its wholly-owned Beijing subsidiary (both referred to as "TaiGen"), today announced an exclusive pipeline out-licensing collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, TaiGen was granted the exclusive rights for further development, commercialization and sub-licensing in the Greater China area, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, of ISM4808 the PHD inhibitor and its related forms and structures. In return, Insilico is eligible for payments including one-time upfront, development and sales-based milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales, with a total size of double-dight million dollars.

As research indicated, CKD accounts for over 1.5 million deaths annually, and more than one in seven people with kidney disease have anemia, due to less Erythropoietin (EPO)—a hormone that signals bone marrow to make red blood cells, and shorter lifespans of red blood cells. However, anemia cannot be totally cured, and current treatments mainly focus on the relief of symptoms including fatigue, shortness of breath, body aches, dizziness/fainting, hoping to improve the quality of life.

Nominated in 2022 as a potential best-in-class PHD inhibitor, ISM4808 targets the Nobel-winning HIF‑α pathway for the treatment of CKD-related anemia, through EPO induction and iron utilization improvement for better blood cell replacement. Notably, the novel structure of ISM4808 was empowered by Insilico's proprietary Chemistry42 engine, and was designed, synthesized, and tested within a 12‑month window, prior to candidate nomination. In January 2024, the discovery and development journey of ISM4808 series was published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, highlighting the novelty and high efficiency of Insilico's AI-driven drug R&D workflow.

In preclinical studies, ISM4808 showed compelling potency across in vitro and in vivo assays, with lower effective doses in CKD rat models; promising oral drug-like properties featuring favorable in vitro ADME and promising pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles across animal models; and a safety profile characterized by higher maximum tolerated doses and broad safety margins. The program received IND clearance from the CDE in China in 2023.

"We are delighted to collaborate with TaiGen Biotech," said Feng Ren, PhD, Co-CEO and CSO of Insilico Medicine. "Powered by AI, Insilico has efficiently nominated two novel PHD inhibitors for different indications. ISM5411, a gut-restricted molecule for inflammatory bowel disease, has completed two Phase I trials, and demonstrated a favorable safety profile, further strengthened our confidence in PHD-targeting programs. We are pleased that the other molecule targeting the same target but with systematic exposure, ISM4808, will be advanced by our partner TaiGen, a well-established biopharma company. I believe TaiGen's strong drug development capabilities and clinical resources will help accelerate the program and bring AI-driven therapies to patients worldwide sooner."

"We are pleased to enter this strategic partnership with Insilico Medicine. The innovation Insilico brings through its generative AI platform is truly impressive." said Kuo-Lung Huang, Chairman of TaiGen Biotechnology. "With over a million dialysis patients in Mainland China, the PHD inhibitor market is experiencing explosive growth, having surged from approximately 50 million RMB to 2.45 billion RMB in just 5 years. As oral drugs progressively replace traditional injectables, TaiGen is dedicated to advancing this innovative program to meet the urgent clinical need for convenient and compliant therapies."

Insilico Medicine, a leading and global AI-driven biotech company, utilizes its proprietary Pharma.AI platform and cutting-stage automated laboratory to accelerate drug discovery and advance innovations in life sciences research. By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, Insilico extends the reach of Pharma.AI across diverse industries, such as advanced materials, agriculture, nutritional products and veterinary medicine. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com .

Founded in 2001 and listed on the Taiwan OTC Market in 2014, TaiGen Biotechnology is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company focused on innovative small-molecule drugs, particularly anti-infectives. The company has expertise in drug discovery, development, regulatory approval, and multi-country clinical trials, with experience in overseas licensing. Its flagship antibiotic, Taigexyn® (Nemonoxacin), is approved in Taiwan, China, and Russia, while the influenza antiviral TG-1000 has completed Phase III trials and filed an NDA in China.

