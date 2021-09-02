Insilico Medicine Appoints the Former Chief Medical Officer of Schering Plough, Dr. Robert Spiegel, MD, FACP, as acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to Oversee the Clinical Translation of its Preclinical Pipeline Assets

"It is a great opportunity to be joining Insilico Medicine at this time in the company's evolution. Insilico has a broad discovery pipeline based on the identification of critical pathways affecting acute and chronic systems biology in multiple therapy areas. These include oncology, immunology, inflammation, and infectious diseases. Multiple innovative preclinical programs are targeted to enter the clinic in the coming years. Insilico Medicine offers a unique opportunity to improve the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening disorders. Insilico is built to utilize AI to bring speed and predictive value to the discovery and development process. I am very excited to be part of an innovative company in this field and bringing their discoveries to the clinic." stated Dr. Spiegel.

In August, Insilico nominated the second preclinical candidate for kidney fibrosis following the announcement of the nomination of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) candidate in February 2021.

Following a fellowship at the National Institutes of Health in medical oncology, Dr. Spiegel was the Director of Developmental Therapeutics at NYU Cancer Center. He spent over 25 years at Schering-Plough (now Merck & Co.), where he joined as the first Director for Oncology Clinical Research, and has subsequently held a series of senior executive positions, including SVP Worldwide Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer from 1998-2010. Dr. Spiegel led the development of Intron A (interferon alpha), Temodar® (temozolomide), and Remicade® (infliximab), and was involved in the approval process of over 30 New Drug Applications by the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Spiegel has been a consultant to the biotech industry and has served on the scientific advisory board and board of directors of multiple biotech companies. He received his undergraduate degree, cum laude, from Yale University and his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

"Dr. Spiegel brings decades of clinical research and regulatory experience and one of the industry's broadest networks in the clinical space. Our intention is to use our technology to develop clinical-stage assets in house as well as strengthen and validate Inclinico, our clinical trial outcome prediction and optimization engine", said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and ageing-related diseases.

