Insilico Medicine Releases Positive Profit Alert for the First Half of 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine ("Insilico" or the "Company", HKEX: 3696), a generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clinical-stage biotech company, today delivered a positive profit alert for the six months ended June 30, 2026 ("First Half of 2026"). The strong financial performance was primarily propelled by sustained revenue growth alongside systematic improvements of operational efficiency.

Insilico is expected to record a revenue in the range of approximately USD102.5 million to approximately USD106.5 million for the First Half of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 272.7% to 287.3%. Net profit is expected to be in the range of approximately USD33.5 million to approximately USD39.5 million for the First Half of 2026, while adjusted non-IFRS net profit in the range of approximately USD45.5 million to approximately USD51.5 million for the First Half of 2026.

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder, Chairman, Co-CEO and CBO of Insilico Medicine, said: "Since the beginning of 2026, we have achieved a number of collaborations, which have provided strong momentum for our business growth. Today, Insilico operates in parallel as a leading AI platform, a cutting-edge automated science laboratory, and an efficiently innovation-driven biotechnology company, with multiple assets in clinical and late-stage preclinical development. We look forward to achieving sustained profitability."

Global Collaborations Drive Business Growth

The strong increase in financial performance was driven by the Company's achievements in advancing global out-licensing, co-development, and research collaboration in the First Half of 2026. During the period, Insilico announced multiple out-licensing and drug discovery collaborations with global partners including Servier, Hygtia Therapeutics, Qilu Pharmaceutical, CMS, Tenacia, Eli Lilly, and SK Biopharmaceuticals. The continuous forging of major collaborations not only validates the proven capabilities of Insilico's AI platform in empowering the global biopharmaceutical industry, but also serves as a powerful engine driving the Company's revenue growth.

Beyond securing new strategic transactions, the Company successfully unlocked multiple milestones within its existing partnerships, bolstering both the predictability of its revenue and the resilience of its long-term alliances. In the First Half of 2026, Insilico reached a series of key milestones in the collaborated programs with Hisun Pharma, Menarini, TaiGen, and Hygtia Therapeutics.

Concurrently, the Company deepened its global ecosystem, expanding its strategic network for collaborative innovation in drug discovery and development. Insilico achieved positive progress in broadening the scope of its engagements with prestigious institutions and market leaders, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, ASKA Pharma, and Saudi Aramco. Furthermore, the Company forged new alliances with Tigermed, Ancestor Cell, JOINN Laboratories, Ribo Life Science, and Etern. Focused on pioneering R&D paradigms and novel molecular entities, these joint initiatives are set to amplify synergies across research, translational development, and commercialization.

AI Platform Upgrades as Innovation Foundation

AI platform capabilities serve as another pivotal growth engine for the Company. Since the beginning of 2026, Insilico has relentlessly optimized Biology42, Chemistry42, and Science42 as three core components of Pharma.AI, while aggressively pioneered AI Agents and Physical AI, fast-tracking the deployment of its visionary towards Pharmaceutical Superintelligence (PSI).

A cornerstone of this advancement was the launch of two groundbreaking agentic systems: PandaClaw and LabClaw. PandaClaw seamlessly bridges AI agents with biological and bioinformatics engineering. Featuring an intuitive natural language interface, it automates real-time biological analysis workflows to conquer complex biological tasks and accelerate translational medicine research. LabClaw functions as an autonomous laboratory orchestration system built on a lightweight Agent-Guard architecture. By coordinating experimental workflows through a multi-agent network, it empowers Insilico's Life Star2 automated laboratory to evolve from mere instruction execution to full autonomous coordination, supercharging experimental efficiency and R&D collaboration.

As a critical infrastructure component of the PSI strategy, the Company unveiled Science MMAI Gym in January 2026, a pioneering foundation model training framework custom-built for life sciences. The framework comprises two core components, foundation model training and benchmark evaluation, while integrating over 1,000 drug discovery benchmarks and approximately 120 billion tokens of specialized pharmaceutical data. By leveraging high-quality industry data, systematic scientific reasoning tasks, and reinforcement learning mechanisms, MMAI Gym is designed to enhance general foundation models with domain expertise, logical reasoning, and task execution capabilities across chemical, biological, and drug discovery workflows.

In March, Insilico entered into the first collaboration on MMAI Gym with Liquid AI, delivering a lightweight scientific foundation model. In May, the Company signed a multi-million-dollar AI model co-development partnership with Human Longevity to jointly develop the industry's first large-scale AI foundation model for human longevity science based on MMAI Gym.

In addition, at the AI infrastructure and ecosystem level, Insilico has advanced collaborations with partners including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, combining foundation models, computing infrastructure, and life sciences research capabilities to support broader drug development and program execution.

Accelerated Pipeline Progress to Unlock Long-Term Value

Within its R&D pipeline, Insilico achieved several pivotal clinical advancements, further validating the Company's exceptional execution efficiency in translating AI-driven discoveries into clinical assets. Most notably, Rentosertib (ISM001-055)—the world's first AI-empowered, first-in-class drug candidate, recently entered Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Additional clinical milestones include:

Garutadustat (ISM5411): Completed first-subject dosing in BETHESDA, its Phase IIa trial for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

ISM8969: the NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor co-developed with Hygtia Therapeutics, which received dual IND approvals from both China's CDE and the US FDA, and has completed first-in-human dosing in its Phase I study.

Rentosertib (Inhaled Formulation): Recently obtained clinical trial approval, broadening the asset's therapeutic potential.

Demonstrating the scalability of AI-driven discovery, Insilico efficiently nominated six preclinical candidate compounds (PCCs) in H1 2026 by combining its generative AI platform with automated laboratory workflows. These include ISM0676, a GIPR antagonist demonstrating up to 31.3% weight loss in preclinical models; ISM5059, an NLRP3 inhibitor for systemic inflammatory diseases; ISM6166, a pan-KRAS anti-cancer candidate; ISM6200, a potentially best-in-class selective NR3C1 antagonist; and ISM0387, a PRMT5 inhibitor developed by Insilico's UAE team, representing the first AI-driven innovative drug discovery milestone in the Gulf region.

As of June 30, 2026, Insilico's pipeline comprises 31 nominated PCCs across oncology, immunology, metabolism, and central nervous system disorders, with 13 having achieved IND clearance. The Company currently manages 10 programs in clinical development, 4 advanced independently and 6 progressing through collaborative clinical studies with partners.

The positive profit alert for the First Half of 2026 demonstrates the validation of Insilico's multi-pillar business model, which combines pipeline out-licensing, R&D collaborations, software out-licensing, and internal pipeline advancement. As strategic milestones in global BD, AI platform scaling, and proprietary assets directly fuel revenue and margin expansion, Insilico consistently proves the long-term viability of its business model and the efficiency of its global operations.

Looking ahead, with an expanding global partnership network, a deeply integrated AI and automated R&D ecosystem, and an orderly advancement of its diverse clinical and preclinical assets, Insilico is picking up its pace toward a next-generation biotechnology platform that combines technological leadership with commercial sustainability.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine is a pioneering global biotechnology company dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence and automation technologies to accelerate drug discovery, drive innovation in the life sciences, and extend health longevity. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 30, 2025, under the stock code 03696.HK.

By integrating AI and automation technologies and deep in-house drug discovery capabilities, Insilico is delivering innovative drug solutions for unmet needs including fibrosis, oncology, immunology, pain, and obesity and metabolic disorders. For more information, please visit www.insilico.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the likely future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial performance. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "visions", "schedule" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company at the time of this press release in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the current expectations and predictions of the Company is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company's expectations.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these statements. Consequently, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The Company, its Board, the employees and the agents of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release; and (b) no liability for any losses in the event that any of the forward-looking statements do not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

*Note: The Company is still in the process of finalizing its interim results for the First Half of 2026. The financial information in connection with the First Half of 2026 contained in this press release is solely based on a preliminary assessment with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts and information currently available, which have not been audited or reviewed by the auditor or the audit committee of the Company, and are subject to adjustments where necessary. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should refer to and carefully read the interim results announcement of the Company for the First Half of 2026, which is expected to be published in August 2026.

SOURCE Insilico Medicine