Insilico will unveil its innovative 'Fire Extinguishing Capsule' at APCS 2024 this September

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico, a South Korean company specializing in manufacturing unique functional microcapsules, will showcase its new product, the "Fire Extinguishing Capsule," at APCS 2024, which will be held in Indonesia this September.

Insilico - Fire Braker Ball

The Asia Pacific Coatings Show(APCS) is a leading trade show in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim, dedicated to the coatings industry. It serves as a platform for collaboration among companies within the industry, ranging from raw material suppliers to equipment manufacturers and distributors. At APCS 2024, Insilico plans to showcase its Fire Extinguishing Capsules and other functional capsule-related products, including pressure measurement film, thermochromic capsules, and photochromic capsules.

Insilico's "Fire Extinguishing Capsule," which will be introduced for the first time at APCS 2024, is an innovative product developed over three years since 2021. The microcapsule is designed to burst and release fire extinguishing agents when the surrounding temperature rises during a fire, effectively suppressing the fire within seconds. It utilizes a cooling suppression method that prevents damage to objects, and its excellent storage stability and durability have been proven through rigorous endurance testing.

Insilico, a South Korean company specializing in functional microcapsules, has developed fire-extinguishing microcapsules that can be used in various fields, including small spaces like electrical panels and server rooms, and even battery/Energy Storage Systems(ESS) and electric bicycles. The microcapsules can also be used in fire suppression products such as extinguishing pads, patches, and tapes. These applications extend the usability of the capsules, making them efficient fire suppression tools for enclosed spaces.

The pressure measurement film PresChecker, which will also be showcased, is a high-sensitivity and high-quality film that allows easy measurement of pressure and pressure distribution in fields that require a high level of precision, such as smartphones, automobiles, displays, and molds.

PresChecker consists of a two-sheet structure, with a colorant and color developer coated on each film. When force is applied to the film, the microcapsules rupture under pressure, causing the colorant to be absorbed by the colorless composition. This results in a color change through a chemical reaction between the colorant and the colorless composition.

With over 20 years of experience in capsule manufacturing, Insilico possesses unique technological expertise and exports its products to various countries worldwide, including China, India, and the United States, establishing a strong global network. In addition to participating in APCS 2024 in September, Insilico is also set to attend the Yangtze River Delta International Fire Protection Industry Expo 2024 in China this November.

Insilico, a South Korean company specializing in functional microcapsules, has already garnered international attention for its Fire Extinguishing Capsules. The product was featured in the August 2024 issue of the prestigious UK magazine, International Fire & Safety Journal(IFSJ), where it was recognized for its reliability and credibility. Following this, the Fire Extinguishing Capsules were highlighted in the July 2024 issue of Fire Middle East(FME), a magazine specializing in fire safety firefighting industries in the Middle East and Africa. Insilico's technology will also be introduced to approximately 75,000 readers in the upcoming September and December issues of FME, further solidifying its presence in the global market.

It remains to be seen how Insilico's "Fire Extinguishing Capsules" will innovate the fire safety industry and what kind of response they will generate at the upcoming exhibition.

For more information on Insilico and Insilico's Fire Extinguishing Capsule, visit https://materials.insilico.co.kr

