InSinkErator Introduces LEDefense

RACINE, Wis., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InSinkErator , the global leader in garbage disposals, is proud to have announced the launch of LEDefense, an innovative 24/7 odor-fighting sink flange. As the industry's first and only garbage disposals with 24/7 odor fighting LED technology, LEDefense kills 99% of odor-causing bacteria*, combating the smell that comes from bacteria forming as a result of food waste in your sink. LEDefense, an always on, pleasant, purplish blue LED light, provides antimicrobial and germicidal* protection to help keep the disposal clean. In addition, LEDefense helps prevent the build up on the sink's baffle by killing common germs, including odor-causing bacteria and inhibiting mold growth.1

LEDefense is the result of a collaboration between InSinkErator and Vyv. Vyv, founded in 2013, is a health tech company and recognized as a market leader in antimicrobial technology. LEDefense utilizes Vyv's LED technology that has isolated a portion of the visible light spectrum (400-420nm) that kills 99% of odor-causing bacteria.* The LED light is UV-free, and is tested for unrestricted, continuous use.

"For nearly ninety years, InSinkErator has led the industry through innovation and performance," said Joe Dillon, president of InSinkErator. "With the introduction of LEDefense, we are addressing a primary concern for homeowners — kitchen cleanliness. By integrating Vyv's powerful antimicrobial LED technology, we are offering a solution that works around the clock to help keep the disposal fresh and clean."

LEDefense is integrated into select InSinkErator® Advanced Series Garbage Disposals. InSinkErator's Advanced Series Disposals, already recognized as the quietest with unmatched performance2 are now further enhanced by the addition of LEDefense, solidifying the position as a premier disposal choice for the everyday kitchen. For those looking to upgrade an existing setup, LEDefense is also available separately as a sink flange accessory compatible with any InSinkErator® continuous feed disposal. Designed for easy DIY installation, simply replace your current flange, remount the disposal, and plug the LEDefense power adapter into a standard outlet3.

"InSinkErator sets a high standard for performance and reliability in the kitchen, and this collaboration brings a new layer of protection to one of the most used — and most overlooked — areas of the home," said Colleen Costello, CEO of Vyv. "By integrating Vyv's antimicrobial light technology into their disposals, InSinkErator is delivering always-on LED light that kills* common germs and odor-fighting bacteria in a way that's built for everyday life."

For more information about LEDefense and InSinkErator's full line of products, please visit insinkerator.com .

About InSinkErator

Headquartered in Racine, WI, InSinkErator is the world's largest manufacturer of garbage disposals for home and commercial use. InSinkErator provides innovative solutions for the modern kitchen by pairing advanced performance with a commitment to sustainability. By using a garbage disposal, food waste is kept out of the trash and landfills. Clean, fresh kitchens begin with the InSinkErator brand. For more information about InSinkErator products, including instant hot water dispensers, call 1-800-558-5700 or visit www.insinkerator.com .

About Vyv

Headquartered in Latham, NY and founded in 2013, Vyv's mission is to shine a light on germs, with a cleaner and more reliable solution that is better for people and the planet. Vyv's proprietary antimicrobial lighting technology is UV-free, chemical-free, and unlike other cleaning tools, is designed for continuous use in the spaces that matter most. Built to continuously keep occupied indoor environments and surfaces clean, Vyv's technology has been rigorously tested and meets international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people, animals, and plants, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of environments including residential applications, healthcare facilities, food processing plants, life sciences, schools, and public transportation. For more information, visit www.vyv.tech .

1Grind Chamber / Flange Below Baffle: Results may vary depending on the amount of light that is reaching the surfaces in the space where the product is installed and the length of time of exposure. Use of Vyv antimicrobial light is not intended to replace manual cleaning and disinfection practices. Sanitization will only function when unit is plugged in and LED lights are on. Testing on a non-enveloped virus (MS2 bacteriophage) showed a 99.985% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 6 hours on hard surfaces. Testing on SARS-CoV-2 (enveloped virus) showed a 98.45% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 4 hours on hard surfaces. Testing on Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica and Escherichia coli showed 99%+ reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 24 hours on hard surfaces. Growth of mold (Aspergillus) inhibited (in laboratory-controlled studies with prolonged use).

2as compared to Badger® and Power Series Models

3Installation requires a dedicated unswitched outlet.

