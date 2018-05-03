INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders

Transforming business and improving profitability through innovative strategies.

"Even as our industry has evolved quite significantly since the first INSITE two decades ago, the event's mission has remained the same," said Lisa Dolly, CEO of BNY Mellon's Pershing. "Our goal has always been to create a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, explore innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and stay ahead of a rapidly changing business and competitive landscape. We look forward to bringing together our clients, industry experts and leaders for another landmark event that will generate new, breakthrough thinking for our industry. "

This year, attendees will have access to an exhibit hall featuring over 150 industry-leading organizations, including asset management and technology providers that are integrated into Pershing's NetX360® technology platform. INSITE 2018 will also feature 40 unique, industry-leading breakout sessions to help attendees address key issues facing their business.

Sessions at this year's conference include:

Now and Next: Trends Impacting the Future of Wealth Management

In the middle of a disruptive time for the wealth management industry, clients continue to expect more, including best-in-class experiences. This session explores disruptors reshaping the industry, and how advisors can create a business that positions their firms for future success.

Although advisory firms are experiencing a stable level of profitability and owner income, the growth rate of the industry as a whole is slowing. This session will provide insights into how top-performing firms compensate staff while managing profitability.

How are advisors using technology to help their businesses stand out? This lightning round discussion will cover the top 10 digital experiences advisors are using to differentiate themselves and scale their businesses.

The recent tax overhaul has left many advisors asking questions about what these changes mean for clients. This session will clarify the most important points for advisors and highlight how they can be used to deepen advisor-client relationships.

This session will examine the key value drivers of a business and the activities or conditions that may impair or improve them. In addition, this session will provide advice on how to recognize and successfully overcome some of the common blind spots.

This year, INSITE will also feature keynote remarks from:

James Comey , director of the FBI (2013-2017) , who will share his road map for ethical leadership even in the most challenging and uncertain of circumstances.

, who will share his road map for ethical leadership even in the most challenging and uncertain of circumstances. Jay Leno , comedian and former host of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno ," who will regale attendees with his legendary stand-up comedy, explore his obsession with all things automotive and share highlights from his career as the "hardest working man in show business."

who will regale attendees with his legendary stand-up comedy, explore his obsession with all things automotive and share highlights from his career as the "hardest working man in show business." Jim McKelvey , co-founder of Square, and Jennifer Lim , CEO and chief happiness officer of Delivering Happiness, who will discuss how great entrepreneurs and innovators react to market demands to create companies and cultures that inspire passion and purpose.

who will discuss how great entrepreneurs and innovators react to market demands to create companies and cultures that inspire passion and purpose. Dr. David Kelly , chief global strategist and head of the Global Market Insights Strategy Team at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, and Vincent Reinhart , managing director, chief economist and macro strategist at BNY Mellon Asset Management North America, who will explore the state of the markets and the global economy, providing candid insights into market trends that are top of mind for advisors.

who will explore the state of the markets and the global economy, providing candid insights into market trends that are top of mind for advisors. Dr. Michio Kaku , theoretical physicist, professor, futurist and New York Times best-selling author, who will take attendees on a journey into a future where mankind turns to space to survive as a species.

INSITE 2018 will also feature networking opportunities, including evening receptions and a block party at Pointe Orlando.

To learn more, including announcements of additional speakers, and to register for INSITE 2018, please visit bnymellonINSITE.com. Join the conversation by following @BNYMellon and @Pershing on Twitter and the #realinsite hashtag.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon's Pershing and its affiliates provide advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and '40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers with a broad suite of global financial business solutions. Many of the world's most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody, investment and retirement solutions, technology, enterprise data management, trading services, prime brokerage and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of 23 offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing approximately 7 million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pershing.



About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

