Insite Announces Second Year of Engage, its B2B eCommerce User Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insite Software, a leading provider of B2B eCommerce solutions, announced today its annual user conference, Engage, will happen October 14-16, 2019 at the Marriott City Center in downtown Minneapolis. In its second year, Insite's dynamic user conference is an opportunity for attendees to learn from peers, Insite Software experts and other subject matter experts about driving more success and higher business impact with B2B eCommerce.

"Insite's Engage conference offers a unique chance for customers at every maturity level to learn from the experts, network with peers in the manufacturing and distribution industries and learn how to boost their eCommerce success," said Jon Greene, Chief Customer Officer for Insite Software. "We're excited to build on the success of last year's conference, with more content, more case studies and our all-new InsiteLearn Boot Camp, an immersive session designed to help customers learn to drive even more value with InsiteCommerce."

Cornerstone content at this year's Engage will be focused on practical insights and real solutions. Conference speakers, including Dave Schneider, Vice President and CMO of Red Wing Shoes and Michael Fanuele, brand strategist and author, will focus on actionable ways to anchor digital initiatives to business value. The Networking Pavilion will be even larger in 2019, offering exhibitors a chance to showcase their brands and products throughout the course of the event.

"The success of eCommerce within manufacturing and distribution companies ties closely to understanding that it's more than just a website. B2B eCommerce closes the gap between sales and marketing and makes every person within the commerce ecosystem more productive, from the researcher, to the buyer, to the technician in the field," said Steve Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer for Insite Software. "Engage will help attendees understand how to reduce total cost of ownership, and create stronger, more rapid ROI from eCommerce."

Platinum sponsors for Engage 2019 include Insite Partners Nishtech, Xcentium and Xngage. Registration for the conference is open to Insite Software customers and invitees only. Register to attend here.

About Engage 2019 – Engage 2019 is an opportunity for Insite customers to connect, share and engage, taking the digital transformation journey beyond commerce. Attendees will gain powerful insights and tools that drive revenue, create efficiencies and deliver enhanced customer experiences. Engage 2019 offers the chance to meet Insite subject matter experts, industry thought-leaders and Insite-certified technology and implementation partners, while interacting with Insite users from around the world. The event includes best practice presentations, customer success stories and case studies, product labs, training and one-on-one consulting. Engage 2019 is brought to you by Platinum Sponsors, Nishtech, Xcentium and Xngage and Gold Sponsors, Verndale and Absolunet.

About Insite Software – Insite Software™ is the leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors. The InsiteCommerce® suite of products goes beyond commerce to connect people, products and channels for a rich, omnichannel experience. We believe eCommerce is more than a website. It's about transforming your business and delivering a best-in-class experience for your customers, partners and sales team. With more fully-supported, native, B2B capabilities out-of-the-box than any other platform in the marketplace, paired with built-in extensibility, Insite delivers digital commerce without compromise. For more information, visit Insite Software at insitesoft.com .

SOURCE Insite Software

