InSite Property Group Acquires A Storage Place in San Diego MSA
Dec 03, 2020, 11:02 ET
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InSite Property Group, the vertically integrated self storage acquisition, development, and management company, acquired the off-market A Storage Place facility in the greater San Diego area.
Now rebranded as a SecureSpace Self Storage, the +/-92,000 SF facility is located at 11902 Campo Rd. in Spring Valley, California. Positioned at Jamacha Junction, where the CA-94 and the CA-54 intersect, over 60,000 vehicles per day pass in front of the store. All access to the climate-controlled and drive-up units are from ground level.
The Class A facility has experienced strong lease-up since opening in the fall of 2019 and the income stream is enhanced by a pair of commercial tenants. An expansion is planned following stabilization. The leasing office will feature SecureSpace's signature contemporary style and WiFi is available throughout. As with all SecureSpace stores, a contact-free infrastructure will be implemented, allowing residents to reserve units, make payments, and sign leases online.
Says Nathan McElmurry, InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, said, "What I love about this property is that 100% of the units have ground-floor access. That feature is relatively common in older stores or more rural locations, but to be able to offer it in newly constructed units in a market as dense as Southern California is truly unique."
SecureSpace Spring Valley is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.
About InSite Property Group
Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.
As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 30 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.
About SecureSpace Self Storage
Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.
Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.
We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.
