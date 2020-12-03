InSite Property Group Acquires A Storage Place in San Diego MSA

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InSite Property Group, the vertically integrated self storage acquisition, development, and management company, acquired the off-market A Storage Place facility in the greater San Diego area.

Now rebranded as a SecureSpace Self Storage, the +/-92,000 SF facility is located at 11902 Campo Rd. in Spring Valley, California. Positioned at Jamacha Junction, where the CA-94 and the CA-54 intersect, over 60,000 vehicles per day pass in front of the store. All access to the climate-controlled and drive-up units are from ground level.

The Class A facility has experienced strong lease-up since opening in the fall of 2019 and the income stream is enhanced by a pair of commercial tenants. An expansion is planned following stabilization. The leasing office will feature SecureSpace's signature contemporary style and WiFi is available throughout. As with all SecureSpace stores, a contact-free infrastructure will be implemented, allowing residents to reserve units, make payments, and sign leases online.

Says Nathan McElmurry, InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, said, "What I love about this property is that 100% of the units have ground-floor access. That feature is relatively common in older stores or more rural locations, but to be able to offer it in newly constructed units in a market as dense as Southern California is truly unique."

SecureSpace Spring Valley is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 30 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

Contact:

Jake McMillan

(866) 521-8292

[email protected]

https://insitepg.com

Related Links

InSite Property Group

SecureSpace Self Storage

SOURCE InSite Property Group