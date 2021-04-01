InSite Property Group Acquires RightSpace Storage in Rialto, CA

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InSite Property Group, the vertically integrated self storage acquisition, development, and management company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RightSpace Storage in Southern California's Inland Empire.

Following other recent purchases in New Jersey, California, Florida, Oregon and Maryland, this store will likewise be operated by InSite's wholly owned management firm and rebranded as SecureSpace Rialto.

SecureSpace Rialto is located at 2850 Foothill Blvd., in front of which 20,000+ cars pass daily, and is comprised entirely of in-demand drive-up units. The 96% occupied property serves over 175,000 people living within a three-mile radius and over 375,000 people within a five-mile radius.

A comprehensive renovation will begin immediately and includes:

New signage

Remodeled office

Enhanced security

Fresh paint and asphalt

Additional storage units

The dramatic upgrades will bring the customer experience in line with SecureSpace's professional aesthetic and signature contemporary style and free Wi-Fi will be available throughout. In keeping with the SecureSpace commitment to safety, the facility will offer contactless rentals and security systems will be replaced with the latest technology.

"SecureSpace excels at taking on transformative projects, including this most recent one in Southern California's Inland Empire," said Nathan McElmurry, Insite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions. "This is one of the best storage markets in the country and, by leveraging technology within every department of our integrated platform, we anticipate excellent rent growth and continued strong occupancy."

SecureSpace Stelton is open for business

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self-storage owner, developer, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 40 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self-storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

