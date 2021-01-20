InSite Property Group Closes on New Store in Southwest Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its robust growth, InSite Property Group announces an off-market acquisition of a Certificate of Occupancy project in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro.

Built on a 6.4-acre parcel, the three-story building offers 71,900 square feet of climate-controlled storage space and 67 covered parking spots. Located only a half-mile from the coast, the newly developed, Class A property at 265 Palm Harbor Blvd. will be operated by InSite's wholly owned management firm as SecureSpace Palm Harbor.

Ranked as one of the best places to live in Florida, Palm Harbor is a beautiful suburban community that offers a relaxing and comfortable small-town atmosphere just moments away from Tampa and St. Petersburg.

InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes, "Pinellas County has been an area of intensive growth and that trend shows no sign of abating. Arriving for the first time at this location it was immediately clear that the site selection is excellent. The coastal residents here are sticky, and their only storage options had been to drive two miles north, 6.5 miles south, or brave traffic and head inland. We are excited to provide them with this best-in-class facility which provides the convenience that had been missing."

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Sunshine State with a beach-themed twist. The amenity-rich leasing office offers a welcoming lobby with free WiFi, contactless infrastructure is standard fare, and professional staff ensures a warm experience.

SecureSpace Palm Harbor is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 30 stores operating and under development. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

