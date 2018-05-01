Insite Software Adds Veteran Tech Executive Ken Walters to Board of Directors

"Ken's expertise in leading high-growth technology companies will be invaluable to the Insite Board, and our entire team," said Steve Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer of Insite Software. "He brings deep knowledge and experience in developing innovative software solutions and understands the key challenges facing manufacturers and distributors. We're looking forward to his contribution as we work to further strengthen Insite's market position as the leader in B2B eCommerce."

Walters previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Infor, one of the largest privately held software companies in the world. During his tenure, he was responsible for all day-to-day operations including sales, marketing and customer success as the company grew from $40 million to $2.2 billion. Additionally, he led the integration of 25 acquisitions with a strong focus on industry-specific solutions for mid-market manufacturers and distributors.

"InsiteCommerce® is clearly the strongest B2B eCommerce solution on the market today for mid-sized manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors," said Walters. "I'm excited to contribute to the company's overall strategy, and to lend my expertise to the successful implementation of that vision."

During his career, Walters has also served as Chief Operating Officer of Internet Security Systems as well as a Managing Partner at Coopers & Lybrand. He also serves as a director and advisor for a number of successful privately held SaaS companies, including Blue Ridge Software, Izenda, QASymphony, Kobiton, Synthio and Prevalent.

About Insite Software – Insite Software™ is the leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors. The InsiteCommerce® Suite of products goes beyond commerce to connect people, products and channels for a rich, omnichannel experience. We believe eCommerce is more than a website. It's about transforming your business and delivering a best-in-class experience for your customers, partners and sales team across the organization. With more fully-supported, native, B2B capabilities out-of-the-box than any other platform in the marketplace, paired with built-in extendability, Insite delivers digital commerce without compromise. Insite is one of only two companies in the world to be recognized as a leader within both of Forrester's 2017 Enterprise and Midmarket B2B eCommerce reports.

For more information, visit Insite Software at insitesoft.com.

Talk to us on Twitter, circle us on Google+ and get to know our company on LinkedIn and Facebook. For B2B commerce best practices and tips, read our blog.

Built for B2B, Insite provides an unmatched depth and breadth of native capabilities out of the box to handle the complexity B2B companies face, allowing them to transform their businesses and power their digital commerce strategies with a minimum of expensive customizations.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insite-software-adds-veteran-tech-executive-ken-walters-to-board-of-directors-300640184.html

SOURCE Insite Software

Related Links

http://www.insitesoft.com

