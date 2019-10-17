Insite Software Announces New Alliance with Member Owned Organization, Affiliated Distributors

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insite Software, a leading provider of B2B eCommerce solutions, has announced a new alliance with Affiliated Distributors (AD), a member-owned marketing/buying group that helps independent distributors outperform the competition, while protecting the brands and diversifying channel strategies for its supplier partners. The new agreement positions the InsiteCommerce solution as a preferred AD eContent B2B commerce platform.

"AD has an incredible history of helping independent distributors successfully compete at a national level with much larger brands. This makes AD a perfect partner for Insite," said Steve Shaffer, CEO of Insite Software. "The alliance gives Insite the ability to deploy industry-leading, enriched content within our AD customer base, while in return offering a more integrated B2B eCommerce experience to AD members who need a robust eCommerce solution." Shaffer added that more than 20 current Insite customers are also AD members, making the alliance even more meaningful.

The new partnership between AD and Insite will create a best-in-class B2B eCommerce experience for existing and future customers that maximizes the impact of AD's superior eContent engine as part of a seamless integration with Insite's robust suite of commerce solutions. Benefits of the new agreement include special considerations for AD members, including a connector for AD enhanced content as well as access to consulting and other resources to ensure best practices for AD distributors.

"We're excited to strengthen our relationship with one of the industry's leading eCommerce solutions," said Caroline Ernst, Vice President of eCommerce Solutions for AD. "Insite and AD share a common purpose in supporting independent distributors to help them not only survive, but thrive in an evolving industry landscape. Based on Insite's track record of working with our independent distributor members and supplier partners, and other organizations like them, we expect this partnership to create enormous value for our members."

Announcing this new partnership is part of a set of recent announcements from Insite Software to improve B2B eCommerce solutions for manufacturers and distributors. Last month Insite launched InsitePIM, a new product information management solution. The company hosted Engage, its popular annual user conference, earlier this week.

About AD – AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. Its 800-plus independent member-owners span 12 divisions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico with annual sales exceeding $40 billion. AD-served industries include electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information on AD's eCommerce solution, visit ADHQ.com/distributor-benefits/ecommerce.

About Insite Software – Insite Software is the leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors. The InsiteCommerce® suite of products goes beyond commerce to connect people, products and channels for a rich, omnichannel experience. Insite believes eCommerce is more than a website. It's about transforming manufacturing and distribution businesses and delivering best-in-class experiences for their employees, customers and partners. With more fully-supported, native, B2B capabilities out-of-the-box than any other platform in the marketplace, paired with built-in extensibility, Insite delivers digital commerce without compromise. For more information, visit Insite Software at insitesoft.com.

