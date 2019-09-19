Insite Software Announces New Product Information Management Solution

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insite Software, a leading provider of B2B eCommerce solutions, announced today it has launched InsitePIM, a new cloud-based PIM module for InsiteCommerce. InsitePIM allows teams to quickly set up product catalogs and configure product data requirements. The new tool provides helpful functionality to efficiently manage data acquisition and curation processes critical to eCommerce success. InsitePIM is fully integrated with InsiteCommerce and easily configurable so that marketing teams can manage product data by leveraging asset management, workflows, data governance and data import capabilities.

"As we spoke to our customers, it became clear that we needed to provide a solid PIM solution for B2B organizations that would meet the needs of a small product marketing team," said Steve Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer of Insite Software. "InsitePIM was created with the B2B business user in mind, to provide InsiteCommerce customers with a complete, consistent product information management solution that is robust, yet still simple to configure and manage."

InsitePIM enables product-focused teams to efficiently manage product data and related digital assets within InsiteCommerce product catalogs. The result is a rich and informative digital experience that supports every step of the customer journey. Features within the new module enforce data consistency and ensure collection of critical data before merchandising online. With InsitePIM, users can quickly identify and prioritize products that need attention and ensure the integrity of existing product data, while managing product catalogs collaboratively within the eCommerce ecosystem.

InsitePIM features include:

Workflows managed by assigning users to products, setting edit and approval permissions, and creating collaborative workspaces to enable more efficient product data curation.

managed by assigning users to products, setting edit and approval permissions, and creating collaborative workspaces to enable more efficient product data curation. Data Imports with the ability to configure the mapping of suppliers' spreadsheets and industry data feeds to fields within InsitePIM and save for future use.

with the ability to configure the mapping of suppliers' spreadsheets and industry data feeds to fields within InsitePIM and save for future use. Data Governance to help create and configure products, define data and values, and configure category trees to manage properties and relationships more efficiently.

to help create and configure products, define data and values, and configure category trees to manage properties and relationships more efficiently. Product Data Management that can update multiple products at once, while quickly identifying missing records data and saving previous filters to locate and update products more easily.

that can update multiple products at once, while quickly identifying missing records data and saving previous filters to locate and update products more easily. Asset Management to import a variety of digital asset types, while automatically sizing images to meet InsiteCommerce specification standards.

"Correct, complete product information is crucial at every stage of the customer journey. InsitePIM introduces an affordable solution for product management that still meets all the requirements of distribution and manufacturing organizations," said Jeff Natzke, Vice President of Product for Insite Software. "InsitePIM will help ensure our customers get the critical product data delivered to their customers as efficiently as possible."

Visit Insite Software here for more information about InsitePIM.

About Insite Software – Insite Software is the leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors. The InsiteCommerce® suite of products goes beyond commerce to connect people, products and channels for a rich, omnichannel experience. We believe eCommerce is more than a website. It's about transforming your business and delivering a best-in-class experience for your customers, partners and sales team. With more fully-supported, native, B2B capabilities out-of-the-box than any other platform in the marketplace, paired with built-in extensibility, Insite delivers digital commerce without compromise. For more information, visit Insite Software at insitesoft.com.

Talk to us on Twitter and get to know our company on LinkedIn and Facebook. For B2B commerce best practices and tips, read our blog.

SOURCE Insite Software

Related Links

http://www.insitesoft.com

