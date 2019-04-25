Insite Software Names Verndale as Platinum Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from Insite Software, a leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors, announced today that Verndale, a long-standing implementation partner of the Insite B2B platform, has been named a Platinum Partner. Working with Insite since 2011, Verndale has a proven track record of implementing a broad portfolio of successful, B2B eCommerce experiences across an array of business models, sectors and maturity stages using Insite's robust software solutions.

"The customer experience experts at Verndale have an incredible history of completing highly successful projects with Insite, as well as a deep proficiency and knowledge of the Insite platform," said Jon Greene, Senior Vice President of Customer & Partner Success for Insite. "Beyond their industry-leading technical delivery and integration, Verndale provides unique services and perspectives to clients through their proven approach to digital strategy, UX design and marketing. They extend the full-breadth of their services with a custom-tailored Experience Optimization managed support program that drives continued improvement and platform expansion well beyond initial launch."

"As we continue into our 21st year of digital services in the B2B market, we see an ever-growing trend for manufacturers and distributors to seek out targeted SaaS solutions that bring a clear foundation of B2B best-practices to their eCommerce capabilities," said Jeff Pratt, Commerce Practice Director at Verndale. "Our success with Insite aligns to this trend, and their platform also allows our UX and Design teams to customize and extend that core platform in support of unique brand and customer experiences. The strength and success of our partnership with Insite has been built through years of experience. Our move to the Platinum Partner level formalizes our ability to strategically collaborate even more closely with Insite going forward."

Greene sums it up by highlighting, "Both companies are excited to continue to build on the value, experience and benefits this new level of collaboration will bring to our organizations and mutual customers. In the end, we both seek to deliver the most cost-effective business outcomes while also positioning our customers for the future growth of B2B commerce."

About Insite Software – Insite Software is the leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors. Insite's B2B eCommerce solutions go beyond commerce connecting people, products and channels for a rich, omnichannel experience. We believe eCommerce is more than a website. It's about transforming your business and delivering best-in-class experiences for everyone involved in the complex B2B buying cycle. With more fully-supported B2B capabilities out-of-the-box than any other platform in the marketplace, and the ability to extend and customize, Insite delivers digital commerce without compromise. For more information, visit Insite Software here.

Insite's current partner program includes nearly 60 implementation and consulting partners, with just six named to the Platinum level currently. Most Platinum partners are highly skilled in prescriptive implementation combined with rapid analysis services and templatized service offerings to deliver complete commerce solutions more effectively and more efficiently. All Insite partners are trained and certified on both the company's software suite and its proven midmarket implementation process.

Talk to us on Twitter, circle us on Google+ and get to know our company on LinkedIn and Facebook. For B2B commerce best practices and tips, read our blog.

About Verndale - Verndale is a full-service Customer Experience agency, purpose-built to help marketing and technology leaders connect the dots of the customer journey. From their offices in Boston, Los Angeles, and Quito, Verndale designs and builds web, mobile, and commerce experiences that bring brands and their customers closer together.

Verndale employs 15 certified Insite developers, and has worked successfully with more than 20 Insite customers over the past four years.

Learn more at https://www.verndale.com/technology/insite.

Connect with Verndale on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Insite Software

Related Links

http://www.insitesoft.com

