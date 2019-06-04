Insite Software Partners with Distributor Data Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from Insite Software, a leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors, announced today they have partnered with DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) as part of their Digital Alliance program. DDS is a premier eCommerce product content and data management provider serving the wholesale distribution industry.

The strategic partnership between Insite Software and DDS gives mutual customers access to next-generation product content and data management in a single eCommerce solution. DDS launched the Digital Alliance program to recognize and recommend service providers focused on delivering exceptional online customer experiences throughout the distribution channel and to provide helpful resources to electrical, lighting, solar, plumbing, HVAC, tool, industrial supply and automation distributors and manufacturers.

"Delivering superior product content is critical to providing seamless end-user experiences, but it's only one part of the larger B2B eCommerce story," said Matt Christensen, President of DDS. "Manufacturers and distributors also need the right eCommerce technology for their unique and complex businesses. InsiteCommerce is an excellent option for those looking for a platform with built-in native B2B functionality." Christensen added that DDS currently provides eCommerce-ready product content and data management for the InsiteCommerce platform.

"Since our inception, Insite has been laser-focused on delivering exceptional digital commerce experiences for manufacturers and distributors. Our partnership with DDS only strengthens that promise," said Steve Shaffer, Insite Software CEO. "Insite customers now have access not only to a powerful eCommerce platform, but also the most robust, complete and up-to-date product information powering that platform."

About Insite Software – Insite Software is the leading provider of powerful digital commerce solutions architected for manufacturers and distributors. Insite's B2B eCommerce solutions go beyond commerce connecting people, products and channels for a rich, omnichannel experience. We believe eCommerce is more than a website. It's about transforming your business and delivering best-in-class experiences for everyone involved in the complex B2B buying cycle. With more fully-supported B2B capabilities out-of-the-box than any other platform in the marketplace, and the ability to extend and customize, Insite delivers digital commerce without compromise. For more information, visit Insite Software here.

About DDS - Headquartered in Salt Lake City, DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) is a premier e-commerce product content provider developed by veterans of the distribution industry. DDS delivers complete, accurate and up-to-date product content—sourced direct from manufacturers but with intelligent, programmatic enhancements for optimal usability—to power distributors' e-commerce websites. Learn more online at www.distributordatasolutions.com.

