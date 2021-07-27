Insite360 Partners With TrueFill For Enhanced Logistics Capabilities

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insite360, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root part of Vontier (NYSE: VNT), has signed a partnership agreement with TrueFill, enhancing our comprehensive logistics portfolio. Insite360 has long been the leader in the enterprise market for fuel logistics services. By utilizing TrueFill's modular approach to technology, Insite360 can target gaps in other solutions to provide immediate value to our customers.

"TrueFill brings a deep experience and rich history in high-scale and high-transaction software development with one of the fastest development cycles in the industry. With this comes a fresh perspective on innovation and" said Brent Hamby, Insite360 Global Product Manager for Supply Chain. By forming this partnership, Insite360 will further grow the overall market for logistics solutions as the digital transformation of the space continues to accelerate.

"This partnership brings together Insite360's substantial install base with TrueFill's Silicon Valley heritage to deliver rapid innovation for our joint customers. he modular design of TrueFill meets customers where they are, bringing a different perspective to an industry that needs fresh solutions and enhancements. We're excited to help the market evolve." Said Brandon Huff, Co-Founder, and CEO of TrueFill.

About Insite360

Insite360 leads the fueling market as the industry's first and most comprehensive cloud platform for on-demand fueling and site management. With our specialized solutions, the Insite360 platform increases sales, reduces operational costs, optimizes equipment performance, enhances customer experience, and delivers sophisticated analytics to drive businesses forward.

At the forefront of the industry for over 30 years, Insite360 has automated all aspects of the fuel and site management process from rack to nozzle, improving the customer experience. Insite360 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root and is leading the revolution of fueling site service management.

About TrueFill

At TrueFill, we are building the next-generation fuel technology company. But not in the usual way. We are not fuel suppliers or carriers, traders or jobbers. And we don't buy or broker fuel.



What we are doing is creating some awesome technology that streamlines and automates the process of getting fuel ordered from the customer, lifted and loaded (wherever the product happens to be), delivered, and invoiced correctly. Every time.

