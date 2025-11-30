InsiteOne Announces Key Strategic Partnerships

InsiteOne Expands Enterprise Imaging Portfolio Through Strategic Partnerships with ASCEND Cardiovascular and Apollo Enterprise Imaging

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InsiteOne, a leader in medical imaging data management and enterprise archiving solutions, today announced two strategic partnerships that significantly expand its enterprise imaging capabilities.

Strategic Collaboration with ASCEND Cardiovascular

InsiteOne has entered into an integration partnership with ASCEND Cardiovascular, a leading provider of cardiovascular structured reporting, image visualization, and workflow solutions. Recently, the companies successfully brought live a mutual customer, demonstrating seamless interoperability between the ASCEND Cardiovascular and InsiteOne platforms.

By integrating ASCEND's advanced cardiovascular tools with InsiteOne's secure, cloud-native enterprise archiving platform, healthcare organizations can streamline cardiology workflows, improve access to imaging and diagnostic data, and support more efficient clinical decision-making.

Expansion of Enterprise Imaging Through Apollo Enterprise Imaging

InsiteOne is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Apollo Enterprise Imaging, bringing together two leaders in enterprise imaging to accelerate innovation, interoperability, and clinical impact across healthcare.

By combining InsiteOne's proven cloud-native imaging platform with Apollo's advanced workflow, orchestration, and specialty imaging capabilities, this partnership strengthens our shared mission to simplify complexity, enhance data accessibility, and empower clinicians with fast, clear clinical insights. Together, we are expanding what's possible in enterprise imaging and setting a new standard for how health systems manage, archive, and leverage medical imaging at scale.

Executive Perspective

"The partnerships with ASCEND Cardiovascular and Apollo Enterprise Imaging are key milestones in our enterprise imaging strategy," said David Cook, CEO of InsiteOne. "By integrating ASCEND's cardiology innovations and incorporating Apollo's multidisciplinary platform and expertise, we are equipping health systems with the tools they need to improve interoperability, streamline workflows, and support better patient care."

About InsiteOne

Founded in 1999, InsiteOne provides secure, cloud-based medical imaging solutions that help healthcare organizations view, manage, archive, and protect diagnostic imaging data at scale.

About ASCEND Cardiovascular

ASCEND Cardiovascular delivers structured reporting, image visualization, collaboration, and analytics tools that support efficiency and improved outcomes in cardiovascular care.

About Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Apollo provides patient-centric, enterprise clinical image management and workflow solutions that enhance care collaboration and streamline clinical workflows.

