Insitu's ScanEagle UAS Proves Effective as a Wildfire Suppression Resource

Comprised of aviation professionals, Insitu's Mobile Response Team has been operating its ScanEagle® Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) to supplement manned aviation firefighting teams battling wildland fires. ScanEagle is a licensed and approved UAS operating in full compliance with FAA regulations and with the full approval of local, state and federal fire authorities.

A UAS team working on a fire consists of a vendor flight crew, as well as federal personnel who work together to meet the incident goals and objectives. The UAS Manager (a federal employee) provides the required communication between air and ground resources to facilitate safe and effective missions, while the Data Specialist (also a federal employee) works directly with the vendor flight crew and incident GIS Specialist (GISS) to ensure timely development/delivery of requested data products.

Video: Spot Fire Detection and Mitigation Using UAS Imagery



(Video courtesy of the US Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.)

The ScanEagle teams "fly the gaps," meaning they fly the UAS at night and over dense smoke and inversion conditions, when manned aircraft typically are grounded due to hazardous conditions for pilots. The ScanEagle team to date has logged more than 200 hours of night flight time during nearly 30 flights over the Garner Complex and Taylor Creek fires in Oregon.

The payload onboard the ScanEagle includes infrared sensors and electro-optical cameras that gather and disseminate geospatial imagery, and provide incident perimeter maps and full motion video. The sensors and cameras spot heat signatures, fire movement and spot fires, and provide video feed of critical infrastructure, historical buildings and other structures that might be in danger, as well as identifying safe ingress and egress routes for firefighters.

"Above all, our main mission is to help combat these unrelenting fires and help keep the firefighters, the residents and the communities safe," explained Andrew Duggan, vice president, Insitu Commercial. "One of the benefits of flying UAS over difficult and rugged terrain is mitigating the need for firefighters to physically walk it when locating and extinguishing hot spots," he continued. "By flying UAS at night, fire incident commanders have the advantage of significant fire intelligence and heightened situational awareness for their early morning planning meetings in determining where to most effectively and safely dispatch their resources and personnel."

All ScanEagle UAS flights have been coordinated with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) and the Department of the Interior (DOI).

About Insitu



Insitu is an industry-leading provider of information for superior decision making. With its headquarters in Bingen, Wash., and offices in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, the company creates and supports unmanned systems and software technology that deliver end-to-end solutions for collecting, processing and understanding sensor data. We proudly serve the diverse needs of our global customers in the defense, government and commercial industries. To date, our systems have accumulated more than one million flight hours. Insitu is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

For more information, visit insitu.com.

Follow us on, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT: Monica Golden Insitu Media Relations +1 509.637.6574 monica.golden@insitu.com

SOURCE Insitu

Related Links

http://www.insitu.com

