Insmed and Ty Pennington Team Up to Drive Awareness and Proper Diagnosis of Bronchiectasis

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/insmed/9396851-en-insmed-ty-pennington-launch-suspect-bronchiectasis-awareness-initiative

For the first time, Pennington is opening up to the public about his experience as a caregiver to his mother who has lived with bronchiectasis for nearly two decades. Her journey living with unresolved respiratory symptoms for more than 40 years, along with the extended time it took for her to receive a bronchiectasis diagnosis, motivated Pennington to team up with Insmed to help raise awareness about the disease. As part of the initiative, Pennington draws on his home improvement expertise to highlight an important parallel: whether in a home or the lungs, taking a deeper look means exploring beyond the surface and suspecting when more could be going on.

"When I begin a renovation, I start by scanning the home – the foundation, the walls, and the attic – because looking deeper can give you a full picture. I believe the same is true with your health – taking a closer look could help with getting the answers you need," Pennington shares. "Watching my mom cope with breathing challenges, hospital visits, and the uncertainty of not always knowing what was going on had a big impact on our family. Through Suspect BE, I hope to encourage people to have deeper conversations with their healthcare providers and suspect bronchiectasis."

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung disease where the airways become widened and damaged, making it harder for the lungs to clear mucus and bacteria. Approximately 500,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with bronchiectasis, but millions more people may be living with the disease without knowing it. Increasing awareness of bronchiectasis may help people better understand what could be behind their symptoms and know when it may be appropriate to have a healthcare professional take a deeper look.

"At Insmed, our hearts are with the people navigating life with serious health conditions. We believe that when patients have the right information, they feel more confident asking questions and having real, honest conversations with their doctors," said Martina Flammer, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Insmed. "Because bronchiectasis symptoms, like a chronic cough, recurring infections, or excess mucus, can look a lot like other lung conditions, it often takes years to get the right diagnosis, reinforcing the need for greater awareness and earlier identification, which Suspect BE is designed to help address."

For bronchiectasis information, resources, and to learn more about Pennington's story, visit SuspectBE.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's most advanced programs are in pulmonary and inﬂammatory conditions, including two approved therapies to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases. The Company's early-stage programs encompass a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, protein manufacturing, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending five consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

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SOURCE Insmed Incorporated