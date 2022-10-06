Insmed Holds Inaugural Global Day of Good - A Company-Wide Day of Service

— More than 500 Insmed employees volunteer across 13 sites in the U.S., Europe, and Japan —

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, holds its inaugural Global Day of Good today, with hundreds of Insmed employees volunteering simultaneously in their respective communities.

Throughout the day, more than 500 employees around the world are participating in community service activities that focus on three key areas of impact: health, education, and human services. Volunteer activities include beautifying local schools, making superhero capes for hospitalized children, assembling hygiene kits for refugees and unhoused people, and more – each bringing positive change to the communities where employees live and work while exemplifying Insmed's core values.

"We are very excited to have the Insmed team partnering with us in our schools today. We place great emphasis on teaching the importance of service and being positively contributing citizens to our community. This event provides a tremendous opportunity for our students to see these concepts in action," said Dr. Alvin L. Freeman, Superintendent of Schools for Bound Brook School District in New Jersey. "Over the course of the day, Insmed volunteers will provide career-readiness activities, high-interest STEM workshops, and paint murals to help enhance our learning environment. I would like to thank and commend Insmed leadership for providing such a wonderful opportunity and look forward to continued collaboration.

"At Insmed, giving back is part of our cultural fabric and a commitment we take very seriously," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "While we offer many opportunities throughout the year to support our communities, I am particularly excited about the impact we can make with the majority of our workforce all volunteering together over the course of 24 hours. This is a meaningful way to address some of the greatest needs here in New Jersey and around the world, and to bring to life the same values we live by in serving patients with serious and rare diseases."

The company plans to hold its Global Day of Good annually to extend its impact on local communities.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

