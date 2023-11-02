Insmed Holds Second Annual Global Day of Good to Benefit Communities Across the Globe

— Company-wide day of service brings more than 700 employees together to volunteer in 25 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Japan —

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today holds its second annual Global Day of Good, with hundreds of Insmed employees volunteering simultaneously in their respective communities.

This year's event builds on the success of 2022's inaugural event, in which more than 500 employees donated over 2,000 volunteer hours to 13 projects supporting 20 organizations around the world. Today, Insmed will make an even greater impact, with more than 700 employees volunteering in 25 locations, benefitting over 20 organizations.

"Insmed's commitment to dedicate a full day of service to organizations throughout Bridgewater Township and within Somerset County, New Jersey, makes for a tremendously positive impact in our local community," said Bridgewater Township Mayor, Matthew Moench. "I'm proud that Insmed's hometown of Bridgewater has been included as part of the Company's larger global effort to spur meaningful change for communities around the world."

"At Insmed, our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen begins with the patients we serve and extends to all aspects of our business, including the communities in which we live and work," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "Today's hands-on activities exemplify our core values coming to life and reflect the purpose we live by every day. It is a great source of pride to volunteer alongside global colleagues as we strive to meet some of the most pressing needs of our communities."

In line with the Company's approach to supporting its local communities, each service activity will focus on one of three key areas of impact: health, education, and human services. Projects this year include assembling science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) kits for students in underserved communities, preparing and serving meals to people facing food insecurity, refreshing living spaces for families with children being treated for serious health conditions, beautifying local schools, and more.

The Company plans to hold its Global Day of Good annually to continue its impact on local communities. To learn more about Insmed's commitment to corporate citizenship, read our 2022 Responsibility Report. To explore opportunities to join our team and learn why we have been ranked the No. 1 biopharma company to work for by Science for three years in a row, click here.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is also advancing an early-stage research engine encompassing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including artificial intelligence-driven protein engineering, gene therapy, and protein manufacturing. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with additional offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more.

Contact:

Investors:

Bryan Dunn

Executive Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(646) 812-4030

[email protected]

Eleanor Barisser

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(718) 594-5332

[email protected]

Media:

Mandy Fahey

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Insmed

(732) 718-3621

[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated