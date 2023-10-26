Insmed Ranks No. 1 on Science's 2023 Top Biopharma Employers List

-- Insmed Leads Science Top Employers List for Third Consecutive Year --

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it has earned the highest ranking in Science's 2023 Top Employers Survey. The annual survey polls employees in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and related industries to determine the 20 best employers, as well as their driving characteristics.

"I am immensely proud to have been ranked the No. 1 employer in Science's annual survey for the third year in a row—something that only Genentech and Regeneron have achieved in the list's more than 20-year history," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "At Insmed, we know that our people are our most valuable asset, and it is because of them that we have received this honor once again. I would like to thank our colleagues around the world for their commitment to one another, the pursuit of groundbreaking science, the patients we serve, and the communities around us."

The 2023 survey results were based on more than 6,800 responses from individuals across North America (59%), Europe (18%), Asia/Pacific Rim (16%), and other locations (7%). This year's highest-ranking companies stood out in the areas of innovative leadership, respect for employees, social responsibility, values alignment, and employee loyalty. Following Insmed, the top five companies in 2023 included Incyte, Alnylam, Regeneron, and Syngenta Group.

"Receiving the title of Top Biopharma Employer once again is an incredible honor and a testament to the unique and special culture that we have built," said Nicole Schaeffer, Chief People Strategy Officer of Insmed. "Our organization has always put our people, the science, and the patients we serve at the forefront. As we approach an exciting year and prepare for continued growth ahead, it is inspiring to witness our employees' commitment to not only upholding our culture, but also continuing to strengthen and enrich it as our company evolves."

The complete feature and company rankings can be accessed here. To learn more about Insmed's culture and explore opportunities to join our team, please visit https://insmed.com/culture/careers/.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is also advancing an early-stage research engine encompassing a wide range of technologies and modalities, including artificial intelligence-driven protein engineering, gene therapy, and protein manufacturing. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with additional offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more.

