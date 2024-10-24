Insmed Ranks No. 1 on Science's 2024 Top Biopharma Employers List

—Insmed Leads Science Top Employers List for Fourth Year in a Row—

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it has earned the highest ranking in Science's 2024 Top Employers Survey. The annual survey polls employees in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and related industries to determine the 20 best employers, as well as their driving characteristics.

"It is a tremendous honor to have been named the No. 1 employer in Science's annual survey for the fourth consecutive year," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "This past year has been transformational for our company, as we've demonstrated the strength of our commercial and pipeline programs, continued to fuel the innovation engine behind our early-stage research, and enhanced our culture while growing to more than 1,200 employees around the world. Looking to the future, I am filled with pride and excitement as I think about the talent, dedication, and potential of our team as we strive to make a real difference in the lives of patients with serious diseases."

The 2024 survey results were based on nearly 6,500 responses from individuals located primarily across North America (65%), Europe (19%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (11%). This year's highest-ranking companies stood out in the areas of innovative leadership, respect for employees, social responsibility, employee loyalty, and personal and professional value alignment.

"The culture we've built at Insmed is unlike any other I've experienced, and I am proud to see it continue to grow and strengthen as we expand our global team," said Nicole Schaeffer, Chief People Strategy Officer of Insmed. "Thank you to our colleagues around the world who show up every day with a desire to help patients, enrich our communities, and support one another. It is because of you that we have once again been recognized by Science as the top employer in the biopharma industry."

The complete feature and company rankings can be accessed here. To learn more about Insmed's culture and explore opportunities to join our team, please visit https://insmed.com/culture/careers/.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's most advanced programs are in pulmonary and inﬂammatory conditions, including a therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company's early-stage research programs encompass a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, protein manufacturing, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending four consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more.

