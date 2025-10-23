Insmed Ranks No. 1 on Science's 2025 Top Biopharma Employers List

—Insmed Leads Science Top Employers List for Fifth Year in a Row—

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it has earned the highest ranking in Science's 2025 Top Employers Survey. The annual survey polls employees in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and related industries to determine the companies with the best reputations as employers.

"It is an incredible privilege to see our organization recognized as the top employer in Science's annual survey for a record five consecutive years—something only achieved once before when the list first began," said Will Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "We are experiencing an extraordinary period of growth, driven by a series of clinical successes and regulatory milestones that support us in working toward our mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. This recognition reflects not only our deep commitment to advancing science, but also the passion and purpose that drive our work every day."

The 2025 survey results were based on approximately 5,500 responses from individuals located primarily across North America (66%), Europe (20%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (9%). This year's highest-ranking companies stood out in the areas of corporate image, financial prowess, leadership and direction, work culture and environment, and academic and intellectual challenge.

"Being recognized once again by Science as the top employer in the biopharma industry is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the people-first culture we continue to build at Insmed," said Nicole Schaeffer, Chief People Strategy Officer of Insmed. "By fostering an environment where collaboration meets flexibility, we enable our talented team to drive scientific breakthroughs on behalf of patients with serious diseases. I'm grateful to every colleague who makes Insmed such a special place to work."

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's most advanced programs are in pulmonary and inﬂammatory conditions, including two approved therapies to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases. The Company's early-stage programs encompass a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, protein manufacturing, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue.

Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending five consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

